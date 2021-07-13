Schellenberg Dental is All Set to Launch New Medical Facility



Mississauga, ON, Canada, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — World’s leading Medical Practice, a prominent name for patient dental care, Schellenberg Dental, is announcing a new product launch today to enhance their medical facilities to serve the best.

Schellenberg Dental is pleased to announce new medical tools for the dental department and operational facilities, which will be enforced soon. With these facilities, patients can attain quality services. The practice involves patients and their families getting advanced treatments from a medical perspective.

Along with the edge of technology and advanced approaches, patients can enjoy all the medical facilities, with improved operations, providing high-quality health care communities to distribute the best services. The new medical facility involves treating patients using various languages as per their preferences, including English, Mandarin, Persian, Arabic, Polish, Urdu, and Ukrainian.

“In our annual launch, we are pleased to announce that we are going to serve a large number of patients in their own languages to give them a feel of home and comfort. As we have expanded our medical facilities, we are able to serve more patients at one time with the goal to make them feel relaxed and well-treated”, said Dr. Teresa Schellenberg, owner of the hospital.

“We have a team of highly skilled and talented doctors who not only perform their job with dedication but treat them with affection. Our medical staff are diverse in nature, each one of them coming from various cultures. It is one of the biggest advantages for our medical department, as we are able to serve more people in a friendly way.”

Moving ahead, she said,” we are happy to add more languages in our medical services to make the patients and their families feel heard and treated. Besides, our services vary from one patient to another, depending on their medical condition and demand.”

About Schellenberg Dental:

Schellenberg Dental is one of the leading and developing dentistry, specialized with intricate medical professionals and world-class technologies. It is equipped with advanced technology and has served thousands of patients till now. Schellenberg Dental has created various dental programs, allocated resources, and served various communities.

CEO of Schellenberg Dental says, “Schellenberg Dental is receiving the recognition it deserves and we only wish to continue our services with the same enthusiasm. We have worked on various medical facilities for the past few years including quality control on management, clinical set-ups, dental laboratories, and various dental programs.”

Talking about values, he further added, “we being a medical community, we aim to earn the patient’s trust by offering quality services. Our mission is to serve as many as patients and with honesty and a learning attitude. Whereas, our vision is to make Schellenberg Dental number one, not only in the country but in the world. The three company’s we highly follow and believe in are trust, integrity, and respect.”

Press & Media Contact:

Schellenberg Dental

2979 Unity Gate Unit 4,

Mississauga, ON, L5L 3E5

Canada

+1 (905) 569-8978

https://schellenbergdental.com