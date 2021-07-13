Signature Smiles Announced New Approach for their Healthcare System

Signature Smiles, today announced a new strategy of online bookings to schedule the appointment.

Regina, SK, Canada, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Signature Smiles, Regina, SK, today announced a new strategy of online bookings to schedule the appointment. It is not the first program of their kind, but it is one of the virtual aspects adopted by them to make it convenient for their patients. The oral diseases are only rising each year, and the figures have become a concern.

Medical research, innovations, and technologies play a key role in protecting the patients’ oral health by educating them about the consequences. It is as important as taking care of other parts of the body. Their new strategy can turn out to be the greatest advantage in the concern of immediate treatments. Technologies are continuously evolving, and so are medical services. The only goal today is to serve high-quality services to the patients with utmost dedication.

It is an effort to accelerate oral treatments. Signature smiles facilitate an application where patients can book straight appointments and schedule their treatment once the booking is confirmed. It is a great comfort for some patients, which will be enforced soon enough. It is highly compatible with all kinds of devices, be it desktops, mobile phones, etc.

Dr. Greg Konotopetz, representative and owner of the clinic, said, “we are happy to announce our new strategy to help our patients get treatments at their convenience without spending hours in our clinic to confirm their appointments. We hope that it will turn out to be a positive result. It is not only a plus point for us but also for our patients to reach out to us in the case of an emergency.”

He further added, “our highly trained and compassionate team understands the situation of our patients of all backgrounds. It does not matter what services they acquire, if you are searching for reliable services, we are always happy to serve with the premium services.”

About Signature Smiles:

Signature Smiles is a proficient and reputed healthcare provider for dental care. Their commitment relies on the quality services they provide and the satisfaction of their patients. The team of Signature Smiles promotes continuity of care, which is cost-effective and convenient, and efficient for the patients.

All the dentists and other medical staff have years of experience in serving the patients and are also highly specialized in their field of work. They provide treatment, diagnose the root problem, promote oral health, tell you preventive measures, and monitor your oral health development.

Continuing the press meeting, Dr. Greg Konotopetz said, “our mission is to become the preferred choice for our patients not in the country but across the world. We vision to see our clinic achieving our long-term goals and establish it as the leader in dental healthcare with highest standards of customer services, safety, and hygiene.”

