AI in Computer Vision Market – What Factors will drive the Market in Upcoming Years?

The report “AI in Computer Vision Market With Covid-19 Impact by Component, Machine Learning Models, Function, Application (Industrial, Non-Industrial), End-Use Industry (Security & Surveillance, Consumer Electronics) and Geography – Global Forecast to 2026″, is estimated to be valued at USD 15.9 billion in 2021 and reach USD 51.3 billion by 2026; it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period (2021–2026). The major factors driving the growth of AI in computer vision market are growing need for quality inspection and automation, increasing demand for computer vision systems in non-traditional and emerging applications, and rising need for ASICs and government initiatives to support industrial automation and integration of AI into the edge devices. However, several factors, such as rising security concerns related to cloud-based image processing and analytics can act as a key challenge in the market during the forecast period.

Software is projected to witness the highest CAGR for the forecast period

Software are expected to hold a major share and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software tools, combined with a suite of computer vision software allow an individual to interface with a camera and a production line and automatically perform image improvement, location analysis, flaw detection, character verification, character recognition, symbol recognition, and several other functions.

Non-industrial to account for the largest share of AI in computer vision market during the forecast period

In the non-industrial market, the growing demand for camera-enabled smartphones at both front and rear ends is driving the market for AI in computer vision, especially in the consumer segment. However, the industrial segment is expected to grow at a higher rate as modern technologies can help in several traffic situation systems, including toll collection, monitoring traffic flows, and identifying violations. 3D machine vision also has a huge potential for growth in non-industrial applications such as security and surveillance, postal and logistics, and intelligent transportation systems (ITS), where image quality, dimension, and orientation play a crucial role. Modern technologies can enhance several transportation systems, including toll collection systems and traffic monitoring systems.

Supervised Learning will have the highest growth in the coming years

Supervised learning is expected to account ~84% share of the overall AI in computer vision market by 2026. The growing adoption of supervised learning in various healthcare applications, especially medical imaging, and the use of different sensors and devices in modern facial recognition algorithms supplement the growth of this segment. Learning models are currently being implemented to develop various AI products and services. Some recent applications of these models are in autonomous vehicles/connected cars, virtual assistants (Apple’s Siri, Microsoft’s Cortana, and Google’s Google Now), expert systems, drones, computer-aided diagnostics, video games, and image recognition systems.

Consumer Electronics is expected to hold the largest share in 2026

There is an increasing demand for AI-enabled computer vision systems in consumer electronics such as smartphones, desktops, and laptops is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market. Healthcare, however is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as AI-enabled computer vision technology plays a vital role in applications like radiology, medical imaging. Apart from this, increasing participation of various automotive and IT giants to develop autonomous cars is driving the growth of the AI in computer vision market for the automotive industry. In the security & surveillance industry, AI-enabled computer vision systems are increasingly being used to identify threats and people, thus boosting the adoption of AI-enabled computer vision solutions in this industry. Further, advancements in machine vision technology, such as smart cameras and automation, have increased the scope of AI in computer vision market in the manufacturing industry, which is expected to grow at the second-highest CAGR by 2026.

APAC is attributed to growing at the highest CAGR in AI in computer vision market during the forecast period (2021-2026)

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the AI in computer vision market. Countries such China, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be the major contributors to the market in APAC. Increased manufacturing operations contribute mainly to the economic development in China, while the rising demand to incorporate Industry 4.0 and advanced manufacturing techniques for increasing automation across various applications in India is contributing to the tremendous growth of AI in computer vision in APAC. North America is expected to hold the largest share of ~40% of the global AI in computer vision market in 2021. The presence of prominent AI technology providers, such as IBM (US), Google (US), Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), Intel (US), and Facebook (US) is complementing the growth of the regional market. The growing concern about the security of critical infrastructure and sensitive data has increased government intervention in recent years and resulted in the adoption of AI in computer vision in security applications. Europe is likely to hold a share of ~29% of the AI in computer vision market in 2021. Germany and the UK are the major contributors to the AI in computer vision market in this region. The automotive industry in the UK is contributing to the growth of the AI in computer vision market.

Key Market Players

In 2020, the AI in computer vision market was dominated by NVIDIA (US), Intel Corp. (US), Microsoft Corp. (US), IBM Corp. (US) and Qualcomm (US).

