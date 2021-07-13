Figs Aesthetic Spa Offers Facials and Non-Surgical Beauty Treatments

Irving, TX, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — Figs Aesthetic Spa is pleased to announce they offer the latest non-surgical beauty treatments for facial and body contouring. Each procedure targets specific problem areas, such as loose skin, cellulite, and fat accumulation.

At Figs Aesthetic Spa, clients meet with a professional team that evaluates and identify problem areas in order to recommend an appropriate treatment to achieve the desired results. These options include: facial bar, EMSculpt, Cavitation, Radiofrequency, Vacuum therapy, Lymphatic Drainage, detox body wraps, and much more.

Figs Aesthetic Spa understands many individuals are unhappy with certain aspects of their bodies and strives to provide them with the necessary minimally invasive treatments to help them get the desired results. The professional team wants their customers to feel confident and happy with the way they look. They recognize beauty is power and work to help people achieve the body they’ve always wanted.

Anyone interested in learning about the non-surgical beauty treatments offered can find out more by visiting the Figs Aesthetic Spa website or by calling 1-469-739-0446.

About Figs Aesthetic Spa: Figs Aesthetic Spa provides clients with minimally invasive, non-surgical beauty treatments to help them get the body they want. They work close with clients to determine the best procedure and address problematic areas. The team is dedicated to helping people regain their confidence and improve their self-esteem.

Company: Figs Aesthetic Spa

Address: 825 W. Royal Ln. Suite 250B

City: Irving

State: TX

Zip code: 75039

Telephone number: 1-469-739-0446

Email address: figsaestheticspa@gmail.com