Leukapheresis Market worth $91 million by 2026 – Rising Prevalence of Blood Cancer to Stimulate Growth in Canada

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — This study involved the extensive use of both primary and secondary sources. The research process involved the study of various factors affecting the industry to identify the segmentation types, industry trends, key players, competitive landscape, key market dynamics, and key player strategies. The market size estimates and forecasts provided in this study are derived through a mix of the bottom-up approach (segmental analysis of major segments) and top-down approach (assessment of utilization/adoption/penetration trends, by product, by application, by indication, by end user and by region).

Expected Revenue Surge:

The Global Leukapheresis Market is projected to reach USD 91 million by 2026 from USD 61 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The leukopaks market is expected to reach USD 662 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 41.9%.

Growth Driver: Increasing incidence and prevalence of leukemia;

Globally, the incidence of leukemia has risen significantly. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be an estimated 61,090 new cases of leukemia in the US. It is also estimated that there will be an estimated 23,660 deaths in 2021 due to leukemia in the US. The incidence rate of leukemia in children has increased by 1% year-on-year from 2008 to 2020. It can be inferred that the rising incidence of hyperleukocytic leukemia will drive the number of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures conducted in the coming years and, thereby, support the growth of the leukapheresis market.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=20283148

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

By Type;

The Leukapheresis devices are used for the separation of white blood cells (leukocytes) from whole blood. These instruments are also used to develop leukoreduced blood cell products such as leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs. The growth of the leukapheresis devices market can largely be attributed to the increasing number of therapeutic leukapheresis procedures conducted for the treatment of leukemia, immune-mediated inflammatory diseases, and inflammatory bowel diseases. The increasing adoption of leukapheresis instruments by blood collection centers is another major factor supporting market growth.

By Application;

The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the leukapheresis products, by application segment in the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of cell-based immunotherapies, the increasing and the increasing number of clinical trials using leukopaks as a starting raw material for the development of cell-based therapies.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=20283148

North America to dominate the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market during the forecast period

The leukapheresis and leukopaks market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The large share of this region can be attributed to the increasing adoption of leukapheresis products for the development of leukoreduced plasma and leukoreduced RBCs, growing adoption of leukopaks as a source of primary cells for research applications, increasing number of clinical trials for the development of CAR T-cell therapy using leukopaks.

Prominent players in the Leukapheresis products and leukopaks market include Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd. (Japan), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Haemonetics Corporation (US), Terumo BCT, Inc. (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), AllCells, LLC (US), and StemExpress, LLC. (US).