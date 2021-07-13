CHANDIGARH – THE CITY WITH AVENUES FOR BUSINESS GROWTH

WORLD TRADE CENTER CHANDIGARH -LOCATION ADVANTAGE

CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — WTC Chandigarh Located on the main crossing of Airport and aerocity, will stand World Trade Center, Chamdigarh .Merely 3 kms away from the Chandigarh international Airport ,it is set to be a dynamic center of business activity.