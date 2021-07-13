CHANDIGARH – THE CITY WITH AVENUES FOR BUSINESS GROWTH

WORLD TRADE CENTER CHANDIGARH -LOCATION ADVANTAGE
CHANDIGARH, INDIA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — WTC Chandigarh Located on the main crossing of Airport and aerocity, will stand World Trade Center, Chamdigarh .Merely 3 kms away from the Chandigarh international Airport ,it is set to be a dynamic center of business activity.
  • Its corner location on the roundabout at the crossing of the Airport Road Aero-City is a nodal to the Tri-city
  • Aero-City – a new 300 mt wide mixed-use development corridor along the airport road [PR-7] is located right opposite the Chandigarh International Airport merely 5 mins away from Mohali Railway Station.
  • Aerocity offers Close proximity to institutional ,education, sports and health facilities and as well commercial and retail hubs.
  • Adjacent  to Tri-City new 1700 aceres IT city development
  • North East of new 453 acre Knowledge City.
  • Forms the terminal point for the proposed Metro Corridor connecting the Tri-city region.
  • Well-connected through Metro*,with Line  towards Panchkula and Line 2 to Aerocity.
