JC Foundation Trust Launches ‘Play the Foundation Lottery’

Salford, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — JC foundation trust is hoping to raise funds with its first weekly lottery initiative named ‘Play the Foundation Lottery’ to help and support good communal and local foundation causes.

The weekly lottery has begun from Monday, 12 July 2021 at 2 PM BST. Supporters can play the lottery for just £1 to hold a chance to win one of the 4 amazing cash prizes, which includes a jackpot of £10,000 every week.

Interested supporters can enter into each of the weekly draws by purchasing one or more monthly subscriptions online at https://jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/foundation-lottery. Winners will be announced every Friday after 12:00 PM BST via email.

Jay Charara, Chairman at JC foundation trust said “As a nonprofit, we found this foundation lottery an interesting way to raise additional funds to support our mission. Not only, it’s a great way to have some fun but also encourages people to contribute repeatedly.”

He also said “30% of the funds raised will go towards our mission, 40% towards prize money and remaining 30% towards operating costs & taxes.”

Apart from JCFT’s Play the Foundation Lottery page, regular updates will be made available on the JCFT’s social media channels.

About JC Foundation Trust:

The JC foundation trust (https://www.jcfoundationtrust.org.uk/) aims to provide a platform for the local community, enhance community cohesion and a give a social voice when it comes to important issues such as disability, antisemitism, discrimination, social justice and ethics.