Avail Of The Best Hair Transplant Turkey Based Procedures At GetHair

London, United Kingdom, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ —

GetHair (https://gethair.co.uk) has changed the lives of many people through their high-quality hair transplant Turkey procedures. These include FUE hair transplant, Sapphire hair transplant, female hair transplant, beard transplant, eyebrow transplant, and moustache transplant.

The best thing about this company is they always look for the latest innovations and bio-enhancements to give the best results possible to their clients, such as Hypothermosol FRS. Hypothermosol FRS is currently the most advanced hair storage solution. This treatment can promote optimal hair growth if combined with ATP (adenosine triphosphate) as post-operative care.

The company also uses micro-FUE for their procedures. This means that the surgery tools that they use on their clients have the smallest diameter you can find worldwide. By using these types of tools, their customers have experienced the most natural-looking results.

People trust GetHair because the company’s surgeons offer their budget-friendly services with the best results. Aside from that, these surgeons have been accredited by an internationally acclaimed organisation – The International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery.

Their proven experience has performed several successful procedures, allowing them to acquire an almost perfect 5-rating. As a result of their high-quality and impressive procedure results, their clients advertise their services through word-of-mouth.

One of their clients left a 5-star review with feedback saying, “I’m 6 months in post-op and I couldn’t be happier, I have a full head of hair and, apparently, there’s more to come! The whole booking process was seamless, informative and not pushy at all. It felt COVID-safe and Istanbul was in general, the op was in Sept 2020. Highly recommend”.

Aside from their hair restoration procedures, the company also offers an FUE Hair Transplant Training Course, enabling those who plan to change careers and look for opportunities in the industry.

About GetHair

GetHair is run by four reputable doctors, Dr Tayfun Oguzoglu, Dr Ilker Apaydın, Dr FevziKortay, and Dr Japhlet Aranas. They are all accredited by an internationally acclaimed organisation and have garnered several experiences revolving around hair restoration operations. With a combined experience of 60 years, the company prides itself on impacting its clients’ lives through their expert solutions and services, ensuring their clients leave their office with great satisfaction. This highly-rated hair restoration company has offices in Atlanta, Chicago, London, and Instanbul. Their customers can learn more about the services Get Hair offers and experience excellent hair treatment services by filling out their contact form at https://gethair.co.uk/contact-us/. Alternatively, you can call them up at +44 20 3868 3600 or email them at ask@gethair.co.uk.