“The Future of Chatbots and Conversational AI 2.0” by Group Futurista

Kuusalu Parish, Estonia, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — As per Gartner, “Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a mainstream customer experience investment in the next couple of years”. 47% of organizations will use chatbots for customer care and 40% will deploy virtual assistants. Artificial intelligence is changing how we look at the customer experience. It’s not replacing the human aspect of customer engagement, but instead it is increasing consumers’ desire to connect conversationally with brands. Technology like chatbots helps brands reach their customers, and only makes the role of customer engagement representatives more essential, more streamlined, and more important.

The path to conversational AI that really serves as a personal assistant in an app is going to come with improved natural language understanding (NLU) technology, more seamless integration with business and consumer data, and the ability to run a network of interconnected algorithms instantaneously to deliver hyper-personalized content in a human-centric, conversational interface. 80% of businesses are expected to have some sort of chatbot automation by 2021.

This is why Group Futurista, would like to take this opportunity to present “The Future of Chatbots and Conversational AI” 2.0 webinar on 15th July, 2021 at 15:00 BST/10:00 EST. This will be a unique platform with 150+ attendees and will help companies understand how a mindset of Operational Excellence can drive success for their organization and boost productivity and growth, with collective knowledge being shared by our panel of expert speakers and Industry leaders. They will delve deeper and provide their valuable insights on new technology such as RPA, NLP and more.

Access is free and we would like to mention our Platinum Sponsors eGain, ServisBot and our media partners Industry Event, Innovation Leadership Forum, The AI Journal and BlockDelta.

Reserve your passes for this webinar : https://www.groupfuturista.com/FOCA2.0/

If you are interested in sponsoring or speaking at our future events, check out our website (https://www.groupfuturista.com/) or directly contact us at jennifer@groupfuturista.com.