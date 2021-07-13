Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market Top Segments and Future Trends

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-13 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to reach USD 411.1 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 23.1%.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of breast cancer, initiatives undertaken by government and global health organizations, technological advancements to augment market revenues, increasing preference for noninvasive procedures, rising emphasis on personalized medicine in clinical practice, and increased funding for liquid biopsy R&D are driving the growth of the market.

By circulating biomarkers, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017

Based on circulating biomarkers, the market is categorized into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other circulating biomarkers. In 2017, the cfDNA segment is expected to account for the largest share of the breast cancer liquid biopsy market. The ability of cfDNA for easy and early assessment of patient prognosis and occurrence in other body fluids along with blood is driving the growth of the cfDNA segment in the breast cancer liquid biopsy market.

By end user, the reference laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017

Based on end user, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, and other end users (research institutes, public health laboratories, pathology laboratories, and small molecular laboratories). Reference laboratories form the largest and fastest-growing end-user segment of the liquid biopsy market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increasing volume of liquid biopsy test samples outsourced to reference laboratories owing to their well-equipped set up for genetic testing.

Geographically, the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. A number of factors such as the easy accessibility and high adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies (such as PCR and NGS) among healthcare professionals, rising prevalence of breast cancer in the US and Canada, technological advancements in breast cancer liquid biopsy products, and growing public and private funding to support research activities in the field of liquid biopsy are aiding market growth in the region.

The key players in the global breast cancer liquid biopsy market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), Myriad Genetics, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Menarini Silicon Biosystems (Italy), Genomic Health, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Biocept, Inc. (US), Trovagene, Inc. (US), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), RainDance Technologies, Inc. (US), and MDx Health SA (US).

