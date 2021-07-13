Capsule Coffee Machine Market Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 13 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Capsule Coffee Machine market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Capsule Coffee Machine market within the upcoming years.

The global capsule coffee machine market size is projected to touch USD 1.78 billion by 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. It is estimated to ascend with a CAGR of 4.8% over the estimated period, 2019 to 2025. The growing use of single-serve coffee in western nations such as Germany, the U.K., Switzerland and the U.S is driving the market growth. Moreover, capsule coffee machines are much simpler to operate, light-weight, and reasonable in contrast to the regular coffee making machines.

Americans drink at least 3 cups of coffee daily on an average, accounting for about 136 billion cups a year with an average investment of $1100 per year. 500 billion cups of coffee are consumed every year across the world, with the U.S. holding the second position in importing coffee beans followed by Europe. These growing trends of coffee consumption are projected to drive the demand for capsule coffee machines in the coming years.

The household segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.0% from 2019 to 2025. Specialty and premium coffee beverage fused with new flavors is becoming a new trend. This factor is projected to further boost product demand among the household segment. High demand for homemade coffee is witnessed in western countries. Moreover, countries such as Germany, the U.K., the U.S. and Switzerland, where the frequency of coffee consumption is very high, are anticipated to proliferate the market demand. The National Coffee Association released that 29% of U.S. customers bought single-serve brews in the year 2017.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to ascend with a CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period. Developing nations like India and China are witnessing a growing trend for coffee consumption, which, in turn, is projected to further boost the regional market. Moreover, there is a significant rise in the number of coffee shops with the emerging trend of quick refreshments due to hectic lifestyles and the aging population. This growing trend has proliferated the demand for single-serve and time-saving homemade brews among households.

Top Key Players of Capsule Coffee Machine Market:

Starbucks Corporation; Dualit Limited; illycaffè S.p.A.; LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA; Dunkin Brands; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Nestlé Nespresso SA; Jacobs Douwe Egberts Pro; and Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

