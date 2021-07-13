Chandelier Market Demand and Revenue Analysis Report 2025

Felton, California , USA, July 13 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The report on the Chandelier market report includes future industry Trends, Size, Share, Past, current data and deep analysis, and forecast. This market offers a coordinated and orderly methodology for the foremost important aspects that have influenced the market within the past and also the forthcoming market prospects on which the organizations can rely on before investing. It furnishes with an inexpensive examination of the marketplace for better decision-making and assessment to put resources into it. The report analyses the weather and a whole detailed outlook of the foremost players that are likely to feature to the demand within the worldwide Chandelier market within the upcoming years.

The global chandelier market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.5 billion by the end 2025. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. This growth is attributed to rising demand for decorative lighting fixtures and rising consumption from residential as well as commercial sector. This product enhances the ambience and creates a warm welcoming environment at commercial spaces such as shopping malls and luxury hotels. Therefore, they are extensively used at such commercial places to provide a pleasing consumer experience. Moreover, improving lifestyles of people in developing as well as developed regions is also expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

The segment of segment of transitional chandeliers held the largest market share of more than 35% in 2018 owing to its unique design gives traditional as well as modern touch. These are suitable for both modern and classic themes. Moreover, rustic designs with ethnic touch are gaining high popularity among the consumer group. This is projected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Chandeliers made with alloys like brass, bronze and wood are gaining high popularity. Innovative designs that blend easily with any theme are preferred by majority of the consumers. Moreover, manufacturers are providing customized products that fulfill desired requirements of consumers. This is expected to impact positively on the chandelier market growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2025 owing to rising number of luxury home construction and renovation contracts in this region. Moreover, improving living standards coupled with rising number of shopping malls and other such commercial spaces is anticipated to propel the growth of regional market over the forecast period. In addition, growing tourism and hospitality sectors in countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Maldives, China, and India is also driving the demand for decorative lighting fixtures from 2018 to 2015.

Top Key Players of Chandelier Market:

Generation Brands LLC; Elegant Lighting; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; HSL Worldwide Lighting Corporation; Maxim Lighting International; Acuity Brands Lighting Inc.; Vanguard Lighting Co. Ltd.; Hubbell Incorporated; James R. Moder Crystal Chandelier Inc.; and King’s Chandelier Company.

