U.S. Wound Care Centers Market Share and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2027

The report on the U.S. Wound Care Centers market

The United States wound care centers market size is projected to account for USD 17.0 billion by the end of 2027, growing at 3.7% CAGR over the forecast duration, as per a new study by Million Insights. Rise in awareness about the application of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) in the treatment of chronic wounds coupled with increasing geriatrics population is driving the market growth. As per the United States Census Bureau in 2020, there has been 34.2% growth in geriatric population in the country in the last one decade.

The rise in the number of pressure sores, foot ulcers, sun radiation caused sores, and other wound caused by poor blood circulation is projected to supplement market growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes is likely to spur market growth. As per the American Diabetes Association, nearly 34.2 million of the United States population suffered from diabetes in 2018. Diabetes person tends to develop wounds that are slow healing. Such wounds rot easily, thereby, causing various infections near bone or tissue.

Top Key Players of U.S. Wound Care Centers Market:

EmergeOrtho, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, Healogics, Inc., Clarion Hospital and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital

