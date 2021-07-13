Medical Animation Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 13, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Medical Animation Market is estimated to grow significantly in the coming years owing to the rising use of medical animation in the pharmaceutical marketing sector. Medical animation is an educational documentary that is based on a surgical or physiological subject. Medical animation is the easiest and fastest way to educate medical students, patients or laymen about a medical process. It offers cutting-edge graphics to convey medical information with great clarity and significant detail.

Medical animation market is driven by factors like introduction of 3D computer graphics in medical marketing, rise in research and development activities and awareness for various health issues. Moreover, developing and growing pharmaceutical industry, adoption of animated studies and rise in demand for real-time & flash animation is boosting the market growth of medical animation. However, lack of skilled labor in the market under the study period is hampering the growth of market.

Improvements in motion picture technology in the animation sector is one of the trends witnessed by the market. However, rising focus towards associating emerging markets with the help of government funding and private & public sector collaboration is expected to bring opportunities in the medical animation industry.

Medical Animation Market Type Outlook (Market revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

3D Animation

2D Animation

4D Animation

Flash Animation

Medical Animation Market Application Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Drug MoA

Patient Education

Surgical Training & Planning

Cellular & Molecular Studies

Others

Medical Animation Stationary Therapeutic Area Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Oncology

Cardiology

Plastic Surgery

Dental

Others

Medical animation Market End-use Outlook (Market Revenue in USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Hospitals

Life sciences

Academic institute

Medical device manufactures

Others

The major players profiled in medical animation industry are Animated Biomedical Production, Infuse Medical, Ghost Productions, Radius Digital Science, AXS Studio, Blausen Medical Communications, Nucleus Medical Media, Invivo Communications, Elara Systems, Visible Body, Medmovie, Trinsic Animation, Viscira, Hybrid Medical Animation, Scientific Animations and Xvivo Scientific Animation.

