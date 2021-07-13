Ethoxylates Market Projected to Garner Significant Revenues by 2031

Ethoxylates are organic compounds manufactured by the treatment of alcohols and phenols with ethylene oxide in the presence of potassium hydroxide as a catalyst. Ethoxylates are used as intermediates during the manufacturing of surface cleaners, detergents, cosmetics and paints. Textile processing, agriculture, paints & coatings, personal care and pulp & paper industries are some of the major end-users of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are primarily used in industrial applications owing to their high water solubility, low aquatic toxicity, good formulation and excellent wetting ability.

Global Ethoxylates Market: Segmentation

The global Ethoxylates market can be segmented on the basis of type, end use industry and region.

On the basis of the type of ethoxylates, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented as:

Alcohol Ethoxylates (AE)

Fatty Amine Ethoxylates

Fatty Acid Ethoxylates

Methyl Ester Ethoxylates (MEE)

Glyceride Ethoxylates

On the basis of end use industries, the global ethoxylates market can be segmented into:

Household & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemicals

