Horehound Supplements Market to Register a Volume CAGR of 8.0% Through 2027

According to new Fact.MR study, worldwide sales of horehound supplements are estimated to surpass 6,200 tons in 2019. The horehound supplements industry continues to be influenced by a slew of factors, ranging from growing consumer inclination towards botanical nutraceutical supplements to R&D investments in exploring the application scope of various traditional herbs. The study assesses the horehound supplements market in detail, and offers an analysis of the macroeconomic and industry-specific factors influencing growth of the horehound supplements industry.

The study opines that adoption of the horehound supplements market remain sustained by highly effective marketing strategies that are centered on the invented idea that advocates the necessity of these products for maintaining good health. Amendments made to US Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act exclude manufacturers from all regulations on OTC and prescription drugs. The FDA will be responsible, rather than the manufacturers, to claim effectiveness and safety of these products, which has dramatically favored adoption of botanical supplements, in turn complementing the horehound supplements sales.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3564

The U.S. FDA has not approved horehound as an effective cough-suppressant, however the European Medicines Agency (EMA) as well as German Commission E have approved its use as expectorant and appetite stimulant, as the herb meets the criteria for ‘traditional use registration’ for non-prescription, herbal medicines. The study also finds that the clean-label motivations are permeating the supplements landscape, and growing consumer awareness has driven the shift away from medicines to nutrition supplements. The trend has paved lucrative avenues for horehound supplement manufacturers, acting as a key enabler of product differentiation.

North America Leads the Way in Horehound Supplements Landscape

According to the study, North America continues to remain the leading market for horehound supplements, with sales in 2018 estimated in excess of 1,700 tons. According to the American Botanical Council, horehound is one of the top-selling ingredients for botanical supplements, commonly used in cold and cough remedies owing to its relevant suppressant properties. This, coupled with macro trends that range from unprecedented adoption of natural health remedies to growing preference for organic and natural products, continue to underpin sales of horehound supplements in North America.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3564

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to remain the high-growth market for horehound supplements. Growing health-conscious demographic in the region, along with a relatively larger consumer base, continue to underpin lucrativeness of the region for horehound supplement sales. These supplements have gained popularity as effective solutions to combat stress, apart from their attribute of being a rich source of antioxidants.

The study finds that consumer show a marked preference for liquid horehound supplements, which can be attributed in part to their easier mode of administration. Worldwide sales of liquid horehound supplements account for over 40% market shares.

The study finds that contribution of drug stores to horehound supplements sales remains high, accounting for approximately two-fifth shares in 2019. In addition to implementing new technologies in processes and operations for more economic extraction and production, horehound supplement manufacturers are adopting novel marketing techniques, including the leverage of online platforms, to expand their customer base.

For comprehensive insights on this market adoption, ask an analyst here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3564

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the horehound supplements market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The horehound supplements market is projected to register a volume CAGR of 8.0% through 2027.

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2019/09/04/1910822/0/en/Cosmetics-and-Personal-Care-Products-Infused-with-Herbal-Ingredients-Hold-the-Promise-to-Elevate-Medicinal-Herbs-Sales-Says-Fact-MR.html

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com