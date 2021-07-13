Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market Poised To Expand At Robust Pace Over 2031, Finds Fact.MR

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Dynamics

In recent years, there has been an increase in construction and building industry across the globe which has positively impacted the Market Demand for laminated veneer lumber (LVL). In addition, owing to its beneficial structural properties, laminated veneer lumber (LVL) is utilized in the building of customized wooden houses, and spacious prefabricated structures.

The physical strength of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) ensures better bearing capacity at smaller cross sections which in its turn considerably reduces the total volume of laminated veneer lumber (LVL) required for construction.

Laminated veneer lumber (LVL) essentially enhances and quickens construction techniques, making it feasible to avoid welding and to utilize lighter lifting equipment at the building site.

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Segmentation

The global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented by product type, application, and end use.

On the basis of product type, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into:

  • Cross-banded Laminated Veneer Lumber
  • Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL)

On the basis of application, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into:

  • Concrete formwork
  • House beams
  • Purlins
  • Truss chords
  • Scaffold boards
  • Others

On the basis of end use, the global laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market is segmented into:

  • Commercial Construction
  • Residential Construction

COVID-19 Impact on Laminated Veneer Lumber Market

COVID-19 disease has forced government of all regions to maintain lockdown across all countries and strict social distancing caused various wooden exterior and interior products manufacturing industries with construction industries to shut down their production bases, which hampered growth of global economic curve.

Furthermore, reduced demand from end use industries including automotive, construction, marine and others lead to reduce the manufacturing of laminated veneer lumbers business substantially.

Construction industry has dominated end user during historic timeframe uses LVL from residential, commercial and industrial constructions, further leads to shrink global LVL business.

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL) Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the laminated veneer lumber (LVL) market are Forest and Wood Products Australia Ltd, Metsä Board Oyj; Modern Lumber Technology Ltd.; Weyerhaeuser Company Ltd.; Nelson Pine Industries Limited, Clarke Veneers & Plywood, Murphy Company, and Brisco Manufacturing Ltd. (BML).

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and Products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

