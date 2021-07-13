Cigarette Industry Anticipated To Triggered Growth Of Dissolving Pulp Market And Create Massive Opportunity

The globally growing demand for sustainably renewable natural products is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of dissolving pulp market during the forecast period

Easy availability and high sustainability offered by dissolving pulp are expected to further push the growth of the global dissolving pulp market. Extensive use of dissolving pulp in the textile industry is also projected to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market during the forecast period.

Dissolving pulp is considered as a potential substitute for cotton, which is likely to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market. The growing cigarette industry and growing use of dissolving pulp as a filter in cigarettes will prove to be a key factor driving the growth of global dissolving pulp market.

However, the shift of paper-grade pulp producers towards the production of dissolving pulp might lead to the threat of overcapacity of dissolving pulp. Thus it can affect the pricing and expected to hamper the growth of the global dissolving pulp market.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

  • Acetylation
  • Etherification
  • Nitration
  • Xanthation
  • Others

On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

  • Wood Pulp
    • Softwood Pulp
    • Hardwood Pulp
  • Cotton linters
  • Bamboo

On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

  • Textiles
  • Cigarette Filters
  • Food additives
  • Cosmetics & Personal Care
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Paint
  • Others

Important doubts related to the Dissolving Pulp Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the Dissolving Pulp market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Dissolving Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

The global dissolving pulp market is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan as this region is the largest producer and consumer of dissolving pulp. The demand in the APEJ region will mainly come from textile and cigarette industries. China and India are the biggest dissolving pulp producers and consumers in the APEJ region.

North America is the next largest producer and supplier of dissolving pulp owing to growing demand from textile and other industries. The North America region is closely followed by Western Europe in terms of value and volume.

The Middle East and Africa region is also a significant shareholder in the dissolving pulp market and is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. South Africa is the largest producer of dissolving pulp in this region as the world’s largest dissolving pulp mill is located in South Africa.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global dissolving pulp market are:

  • Sappi Limited
  • Rayonier Advanced Materials
  • LENZING AG
  • NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.
  • Bracell Limited
  • Neucel Specialty Cellulose
  • Aditya Birla Group
  • SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
  • Jilin Shixian Paper Industry Co., Ltd.
  • Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd.
  • Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and Products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

