Cigarette Industry Anticipated To Triggered Growth Of Dissolving Pulp Market And Create Massive Opportunity

The globally growing demand for sustainably renewable natural products is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of dissolving pulp market during the forecast period

Easy availability and high sustainability offered by dissolving pulp are expected to further push the growth of the global dissolving pulp market. Extensive use of dissolving pulp in the textile industry is also projected to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market during the forecast period.

Dissolving pulp is considered as a potential substitute for cotton, which is likely to fuel the growth of global dissolving pulp market. The growing cigarette industry and growing use of dissolving pulp as a filter in cigarettes will prove to be a key factor driving the growth of global dissolving pulp market.

However, the shift of paper-grade pulp producers towards the production of dissolving pulp might lead to the threat of overcapacity of dissolving pulp. Thus it can affect the pricing and expected to hamper the growth of the global dissolving pulp market.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Segmentation

On the basis of manufacturing process, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Acetylation

Etherification

Nitration

Xanthation

Others

On the basis of raw material, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Wood Pulp Softwood Pulp Hardwood Pulp

Cotton linters

Bamboo

On the basis of end use, the global dissolving pulp market is segmented into:

Textiles

Cigarette Filters

Food additives

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Paint

Others

Important doubts related to the Dissolving Pulp Market clarified in the report:

Dissolving Pulp Market: Regional Outlook

The global dissolving pulp market is projected to be dominated by the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan as this region is the largest producer and consumer of dissolving pulp. The demand in the APEJ region will mainly come from textile and cigarette industries. China and India are the biggest dissolving pulp producers and consumers in the APEJ region.

North America is the next largest producer and supplier of dissolving pulp owing to growing demand from textile and other industries. The North America region is closely followed by Western Europe in terms of value and volume.

The Middle East and Africa region is also a significant shareholder in the dissolving pulp market and is projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period. South Africa is the largest producer of dissolving pulp in this region as the world’s largest dissolving pulp mill is located in South Africa.

Dissolving Pulp Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating the global dissolving pulp market are:

Sappi Limited

Rayonier Advanced Materials

LENZING AG

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO., LTD.

Bracell Limited

Neucel Specialty Cellulose

Aditya Birla Group

SCG PACKAGING PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Jilin Shixian Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Yueyang Forest & Paper Co., Ltd.

Fujian Qingshan Paper Industry Co., Ltd.

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and Products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

