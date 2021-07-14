Bdiapers: A one-stop solution for parents’ nappy needs

Bengaluru, India, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — While the global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 52.6 Billion in 2019, the same has been projected to touch USD 68.3 Billion by 2027. Bdiapers is making an impact in the market thanks to its unique offerings and baby-friendly solutions

The rise in demand of baby diapers has had a lot to do with the growing awareness about the positives of the product. Consumers know by now that disposable diapers are not only safe to use but are also time-saving in comparison to cloth nappies, which need to be washed for reuse. That’s not all, baby diapers are also becoming ‘smart’ with advanced mechanisms being put in place to suit the baby and put parents at ease.

Bdiapers is an one-stop solution for parents’ nappy needs. From chemical free disposable nappy pads to hybrid cloth diapers and nursing aprons, you will find varied baby solutions on bdiapers.in.

Bdiapers delivers India’s only ‘Hybrid Diaper Cover’ that is part reusable and part disposable. The covers come with a waterproof pouch attached which holds the inserts. Importantly, these covers need not be washed daily. They can be used right through the day with only a change of insert needed – washable or disposable – depending on the need. What’s more, the disposable inserts are unique and absorbent.

Bdiapers’ Hybrid Diaper Cover thus gives parents the convenience of utilizing the versatility of the product. We give you the best of both worlds – a disposable diaper that is rash free as well as the convenience of a washable diaper.

Our diapers are leak-proof and eco-friendly

Wondering how safe our diapers are? We’ll tell you.

Bdiapers’ hybrid diaper system ensures passage of air, which reduces bacteria growth. Also, we use plant-based inserts, which do not contain any toxic elements and hence annul that chances of allergies. This, in turn, also prevents rashes. Apart from being rash proof, our diapers are leak proof as well as eco-friendly.

Other than nappy solutions, at Bdiapers, you will also find trendy accessories for your little kids. There are t-shirts, headbands, and Bandana Bibs to go along with the diaper covers.

What our ‘nappy happy’ customers have to say about us

“I have been using Bdiapers for my 5m old bub and I feel it’s the best hybrid cloth diapers that I have come across….unlike Modern Cloth Diapers its leg joint doesn’t have rough elastic that leaves red mark at the leg joints. Also the hassle of cleaning and changing the shell is not there….you just have to replace the liners in the pouch and you are done” – Kinjal Badani

“Like everyone, I too was apprehensive about trying a new thing. However, I’ve fallen in love with Bdiapers. The material is so soft and comfy, doesn’t hurt the baby’s skin. From Velcro to the cover, everything has been made considering the baby’s soft skin in mind. The prints are super cute, esp the denim ones” – Garima Narang

Website: bdiapers.in

Contact: Email:care@bdiapers.in, Mobile: 9999689108

Address: No 99, 17th Main, 5th Block Koramangala, 2nd floor, Bengaluru, Karnataka, 560095 India