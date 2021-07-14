MOU Signed Between ISIEINDIA and MG Motors

New Delhi, India, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — ISIE INDIA, India’s Biggest E-Mobility Learning Platform and MG Motors, one of the leading Electric Vehicle Distributor in the global EV space have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with the objective of a collaborative 100 + Centre of Excellence for research and skill development for Academia and Students of Universities.

This MoU will facilitate cooperation between the two exchanges in areas such as knowledge sharing, education & training and organizing events in the domain of EV Sector.

About MG Motor India:

•Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world’s largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 work force. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented the across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, and India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster.

About ISIE India:

•We are India’s Biggest E-Mobility Learning Platform. 1.5 Lakh+ Students Skilled Under ISIEINDIA Programs

•We are widely connected with Colleges/University/Institutes of 18 states in India through SKILL DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM (SDP) conducted under our On Campus Training, Center of Excellence, Student Research Association, Expert Talk, Academia Partnership Program, Online courses , Summer & Winter Training. We have successfully conducted 200+ Skill Development Programs and many more to come. ISIEINDIA is a renowned platform among engineering colleges, schools, research institutes from 24 states of India and abroad like Srilanka, Bangladesh and UAE.

•ISIEINDIA was awarded by National Youth Award, Social Entrepreneurship Award, ESVC Valedictory, ESVC Inaugural. ISIE India has taken a initiatives in Skill Development Program, Faculty Development Program and various Electric Vehicle Championships

Electric Vehicle is one of the trending fields to be chosen as a career option by upcoming engineers. The EV industry requires skilled EV engineers which will be able to work on trending technologies.

To up skill the students with the latest Electric Vehicle Technologies, ISIEINDIA is India’s first platform that is working as a bridge between Industry & Academia to provide skills and knowledge on the Electric Vehicle domain in the past 8 years.

To continue the legacy, ISIE INDIA joins hands with MG Motors India under MG – Dakshata CSR Activity for Mobility Research and Skill Development in Electric Vehicle Engineering®

The Objectives of the MOU are as follows:

1. To establish a collaborative Centre of Excellence for research and skill development with relevant training content and technical support from MGMI. MGMI and ISIEINDIA will leverage their domain knowledge in automotive space and help in designing specific courses on futuristic technologies to be run through “ISIE- Centre of Excellence for Mobility, Research and Skill Development”.

2. Facilitate skill development of Students and Academicians through training and assessments, leading to certification in the field of emerging automotive technologies as

•Electric Vehicle Technology

•Hybrid Technology, ADAS, Connected Car

•Other emerging future automotive technologies

The training through Online/Offline classes for the candidates will be provided at ISIEINDIA Online/Offline platform with curriculum and training delivery plan jointly finalized by ISIEINDIA & MGMI. Further, MGMI will share the technical inputs for training contents and the eligible candidates after assessments will be provided with the internship at MGMI.

3. To create awareness and skill development among the School Students (10th – 12th) related to E – Mobility, ISIEINDIA and MGMI will provide the pieces of training on different aspects of Electric and Solar Vehicles. ISIEINDIA will provide the platforms to the students to learn about Electric and Solar vehicles through ESVC Junior where the students team will design, built, and race high-performance solar-powered remote controlled cars.

Specialization Courses for EV Sector:

•Advance Electric Vehicle Design

•BMS & Energy Storage In Ev

•EV Design And Development

•Electric Powertrain And Modes

•EV Battery Pack Design

•Battery Thermal Management And Safety

•EV Charging Protocols and Challenges