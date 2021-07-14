REAP THE BEST OUT OF VITAMIN AND MINERAL SUPPLEMENTS

Portland, Oregon, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Dietary supplements are the new orange for life. They are the wellness magic stick. When diet and exercise become hard to hold on to, it is best to switch to dietary supplements. They improve the health status and wellness of an individual. In this article, we will know all about dietary supplements with a special emphasis on vitamins and minerals.

THE EFFECTIVE LABEL OF DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS:-

Dietary supplements are primarily taken when there is an imbalance in nutrients, or there is an absence of a particular nutrient. There are various categories of dietary supplements including vitamins, minerals, proteins, multivitamins, multi-minerals, herbs, carbohydrates, hormone activators, and oil supplements. They can be taken by all age groups in whichever form they like, tablets, capsules, bars, or shakes.

A dietary supplement can help you to get adequate amounts of essential nutrients, working as a substitute of a nutritious combo of fruits and vegetables.

VITAMINS AND MINERALS MAKE UP THE BEST DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS:-

Amongst the various dietary products available in the market, vitamins, and supplements related to it are the most important ones. They perform hundreds of roles in the human body. Every day, the body produces skin, muscle, and bone, which requires red blood cells that carry nutrients to carry oxygen to remote outposts. They send nerve signals skipping along thousands of miles of brain and body pathways. Vitamins and nutrients produce chemical messengers that shuttle from one organ to another and issues the instructions to sustain life.

All these functions can be carried out smoothly with the wholesome thirty vitamins, minerals, and dietary components. Vitamins and supplements are seen as essential components for the body because they shore up bones, heal wounds, and bolster your immune system along with converting food into energy, and repair cellular damage.

Vitamins and minerals are usually referred to as micronutrients. Their deficiency, even in small amounts, can lead to health hazards. The difference between vitamins and minerals is that the former is organic and can be broken down by heat, air, or acid, while the latter is inorganic and holds on to their chemical structure. Let us now dive into the basic categories of minerals, vitamins, and supplements.

Water-soluble vitamins:-

The water-soluble vitamins and supplements are packed into the watery portions of the foods that we eat. It is absorbed directly into the bloodstream as the food is broken down during digestion. Water-soluble supplements, therefore, dissolve. Since most of the human body is constituted of water the water-soluble vitamins circulate easily in the body. These include.

B vitamins such as:

Biotin (vitamin B7)

Folic acid (folate, vitamin B9)

Niacin (vitamin B3)

Pantothenic acid (vitamin B5

Riboflavin (vitamin B2)

Thiamin (vitamin B1)

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

Vitamin C

The water-soluble vitamins and supplements help to free the energy found in the food that we eat. It keeps our tissues healthy. The B vitamins are basic components of certain coenzymes and help to release energy from food. Thiamin, riboflavin, niacin, pantothenic acid, and biotin most commonly engage in energy production. Also, vitamins B6, B12, and folic acid help to metabolize as well as multiply amino acids. Then, the water-soluble vitamin C acts as an immunity booster. It is used to help make collagen, which knits together wounds, supports blood vessel walls, and forms a base for teeth and bones.

Fat-soluble vitamins:-

The second category of vitamins and supplements is fat-soluble, which easily slip away into the bloodstream like water-soluble vitamins. However, fat-soluble vitamins gain entry into the blood through the lymph channels in the intestinal wall. These fat-soluble vitamins travel through the body and are escorted by proteins that act as carriers.

The fat-soluble supplements are easily digested by stomach acid and then travel to the small intestine. The fats are broken down and the nutrients are then absorbed through the wall of the small intestine. After absorption, the fat-soluble vitamins enter the lymph vessels before they can make their way into the bloodstream. For best results, fat-soluble vitamins should be coupled with a protein intake to quickly travel through the body. The excess of fat-soluble vitamins is stored in the liver and fat tissues, so that when your body needs fat for energy it can use this reservoir. The common fat-soluble vitamins include.

Fat-soluble vitamins

Vitamin A

Vitamin D

Vitamin E

Vitamin K

The fat-soluble vitamins and supplements help in building bones since bone formation is quite impossible without vitamins A, D, and K. Vitamin A also caters to the good health and protection of your vision. Vitamin E, on the other hand, has difficulty in absorbing and storing vitamin A. Vitamin E also functions as an antioxidant, and thus protects the body against damage from unstable molecules.

Major minerals:-

Vitamins and supplements include major and trace minerals. Major minerals are the ones that travel through the body in various ways. They include:

Calcium

Chloride

Magnesium

Phosphorus

Potassium

Sodium

Sulfur

The most important task of major minerals is to maintain the proper balance of water in the body. Sodium, chloride, and potassium are the top most functional. Other than them, calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium make up for healthy bones. Sulfur helps to stabilize protein structures and make up good hair, skin, and nails.

Trace minerals:-

The fourth category of vitamins and supplements is related to trace minerals. Trace minerals are just as essential as major minerals like calcium and phosphorus. These includes:

Chromium

Copper

Fluoride

Iodine

Iron

Manganese

Molybdenum

Selenium

Zinc

Trace minerals are those vitamins and supplements which perform diverse functions. Iron is the best oxygen carrier. It gives a boost to hemoglobin. Fluoride, on the other hand, strengthens bones and wards off tooth decay. Zinc helps in the clotting of blood and is essential for taste and smell. Plus it uplifts immunity.

So, those are the basic categories of minerals, vitamins, and supplements, which together give you a good healthy vision.

