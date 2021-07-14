Neue Auctions will Hold An Online-Only Summer Estates Auction on Saturday, July 24th; 380 Quality Lots will be Offered

Beachwood, OH, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Neue Auctions has a Summer Estates auction planned for Saturday, July 24th, at 10 am Eastern time, and the emphasis will be on sterling silver, fine art glass, lighting, modern and antique furniture, fine carpets, porcelains, glassware, garden sculptures and planters, fine jewelry and decorative objects for the home. Nearly 400 lots will be sold.

The auction is online-only. There is no competing floor audience; however, bidding is offered across three platforms: Liveauctioneers, Invaluable and BidSquare. Absentee bids are always welcomed and phone bidding is available on select lots. Both must be received by or scheduled at the latest 24 hours in advance of the auction or by 5pm Friday July 23rd. The auction gallery is open for preview Monday July 19th through Friday July 23rd, 9am-5pm daily, or by appointment.

Fine jewelry always does well at auction. A dazzling diamond ring boasting a 2.5-carat natural solitaire diamond, prong set in 14kt white gold, graded SI-2 and H for color, about a size 5, has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$9,000; while a natural diamond tennis bracelet with a total of 47 ten pointers totaling 4-4.5 carats, bead set in 14kt marked white gold, should garner $1,000-$2,000.

Tops in the furniture category is a 19th century Empire mahogany bureau plat (French flat-topped writing table), with gilt bronze mounts in the form of wreaths and palmettes (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); and, just consigned, a Bernhard Rohne for Mastercraft bronze etched credenza with a brass panel top over three pair of hinged doors, raised on squared legs (estimate: $3,000-$5,000).

Furniture from England will feature a mid-19th century Regency secretary bookcase, having a pull-out writing surface over two long hinged cabinet doors, 84 inches tall by 72 inches wide; and a circa 1830-1850 Regency flame mahogany sideboard with molded backsplash centered by a carved scallop shell motif, 102 inches in length. Both are expected to reach $3,000-$5,000.

A Reed and Barton sterling tea service with matching sterling silver tray, pattern 910, having a kettle on a stand, 10 ½ inches to the top of the finial, with a total weight of 287 oz. troy, should fetch $4,000-$6,000. Also, a Whiting sterling silver flatware service in the Lily pattern, 112 pieces in all, having a total weight of 129.90 oz. troy, is expected to finish at $2,500-$4,500.

They say good things come in pairs. A pair of American carved and gray painted pine columnar capitals in the Corinthian style, circa 1900, originally carved for a building in Maine, is expected to ring up $3,000-$5,000; while a pair of early 20th century cast stone recumbent lions, each one resting on a rectangular plinth, 24 inches tall (less custom wood bases) should hit $2,500-$4,500.

Fans of gorgeous glass pieces will have much to consider. A few examples are as follows:

– A large Daum Nancy glass vase of baluster form, 21 inches tall with a tall extended neck, colorfully decorated gray glass walls, cameo carved with a river landscape with tall trees, signed Daum Nancy with the Croix de Lorraine in cameo. Estimate: $2,500-$5,000.

– A George Bucquet (American, b. 1954) cast glass sculpture with a wide, heavy bowl form on opalescent lavender glass with cast copper iridescent handle forms, signed “Bucquet ‘03” to the metal clad base, 8 ¾ inches in height. Estimate: $1,500-$3,000.

– A Stefano Toso Murano blown glass sculpture in the form of a cube balancing on a pyramidial base in clear glass, internally decorated in translucent white, cobalt blue and ultramarine with undulating forms, signed, 20 inches tall. Estimate: $1,200-$2,000.

– A Murano Battuto glass stoppered bottle, 16 ½ inches tall, the shouldered form tapering toward the base, in ruby red glass cased in pale yellow, signed and dated “Murano 2011”, artist signed, with authenticity label for Vetri Artistico Murano. Estimate: $1,000-$2,000.

– A Michael Pavlik (Czech., b. 1941) glass sculpture, blown internally decorated and cut glass, 1982, signed, dated and numbered (#1735), 7 inches tall. Estimate: $1,000-$1,500.

Persian carpets will also be plentiful and will include a thick plush wool on cotton weft Kermin palace runner, 5 feet by 20 feet, overall cream in color with a muted palette of floral sprays (estimate: $2,500-$3,500); and a handwoven wool antique Sarouk carpet, 14 feet 7 inches by 9 feet 5 inches, with floral urns on a red field and a floral scroll border (estimate: $2,000-$4,000).

One of the more visually arresting lots in the sale is a carved marble bust of Antonius, unsigned and raised on a small marble socle, in very nice condition (estimate: $1,500-$2,500). Also sold will be an early 20th century bronze figural group by Joseph D’Aste (French, 1905-1935), cast as a group of Dutch children clambering over a fallen tree trunk, signed (estimate: $1,800-$2,500).

A Chinese five-panel wallpaper screen, circa 1800, hand-decorated with a flower and bamboo garden with birds and insects on a pale blue ground, each panel 87 ½ inches tall by 18 inches wide, should go for $3,000-$5,000; and a squared oval form “Okkintok” stoneware vessel by Claude Conover (American, 1907-1994), 19 inches tall, decorated with impressed circular patterns and a free form hatch pattern, signed and titled to the base, should hit $2,000-$4,000.

To learn more about Neue Auctions and the Summer Estates auction planned for Saturday, July 24th at 10 am Eastern time, please visit www.neueauctions.com. Updates are posted frequently.