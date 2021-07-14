Johannesburg, South Africa, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Being in the business for almost a century, South African Airways has never failed to serve its customers with its great services. It has been flying in more than 36 destinations around the globe. Their main motto is to assist their customers and help them in any way possible. If you also face some issues with your ticket or reservations, they tend to help you without wasting your time.

Most of the time this happens that we plan our trip and we have to cancel it due to some emergency or some complications. In this case, we start worrying about the money we spent on buying the ticket. So, if you are wondering how do I get a refund from South African Airways, in this case, you can take help with this article. Just have a quick read before you book or cancel your ticket. Let’s get started without further ado.

Cancellation policy of South African Airways

As per South African Airways cancellation policy, if you have booked your flight and want to cancel it within 24 hours of the booking, you can get a refund.

South African Airways holds the right to cancel the 24 hours policy depending on the situation.

24 hours policy helps you to get a full refund if you cancel the flight ticket before 24 hours of the departure time

If you want to cancel your ticket and want your refund, you need to check if your ticket I refundable or non-refundable.

If your ticket is refundable, you will get your refund if you cancel your flight 24 hours before the departure time

If your ticket is non-refundable, you will not get the refund unless you are canceling due to some emergency

the SOUTH AFRICAN AIRWAYS flight Cancellation policy. You will be charged a cancellation fee if you do not satisfy the policy rules of

Your refund will be initiated to you in the original form of payment

If your flight gets delayed due to some airline’s complications, you will get your refund in the form of ticket value or original payment mode

How to cancel your flight at South African Airways?

If you want to cancel your flight at South African Airways, you can take help from the steps we have given below:

At first, go to the homepage of South African Airways

You will find the management and fly option

Click on manage my booking and the booking management button

At last click on change booking

You will find a form where you need to fill in your booking reference number and your surname

Click on login to find your flight

You will find a dialogue box that wants your confirmation to cancel the flight

Click on Confirm and your flight will be canceled

This is how you can cancel your flight from South African Airways

How do I get a refund from South African airways?

If you have canceled your flight and want your refund, you can follow the steps given below:

After completing the cancellation process, go to Travel Funds

You will see your canceled ticket

After clicking on it, if it says refundable, you can apply for a refund

You will find a form to fill for refund

Enter your details in the form

Insert your flight details

Give a reason for the cancellation

Attach the files that support your reason for cancellation

Click on continue

You will get a confirmation on your mobile shortly

If your ticket says non-refundable, you will get a refund only in exceptional cases

By filling the refund form, you can apply for a refund

Getting refund through customer services

If you were not able to initiate the refund on your own, you can also request customer services for the refund. You just need to go through the steps listed below:

Head to the homepage of South African Airways

At the bottom of the page, you will find the Customer Support option

By clicking it, you will be led to a new page

Click on Contact Us option

You will find names of different regions

Click on the preferred region

You will find the full contact details where you can either call or email or Tweet them

For the fastest results, it’s best to choose the calling option

If you want a record of your conversation, you can also email them

You can tag their Twitter handle stating your problem.

These were some ways through which you can get your refund from South African Airways. You can connect them on Facebook and Instagram as well. Moreover, you can request your cancellation and refund at the airport also in the reservation department.

So, this was all about answering your question how do I cancel a flight and get a refund. Your refund will be initiated within 7 days of request if you made a payment through a credit card. It may take 20 days for other payment methods. The bottom line is you will get your refund if you have booked your ticket from South African Airways.