SimplyCast Partners with Campbellton Regional Chamber of Commerce to Provide Contact Tracing App

SimplyCast, an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified leader in engagement automation for organizations in over 175 countries, is pleased to announce a new partnership with the Campbellton Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) to provide a safe, hands-free, and automated check-in and contact tracing solution to its members using QR code functionality.

“SimplyCast is proud to partner with the Campbellton Regional Chamber of Commerce,” said President and CEO of SimplyCast, Saeed El-Darahali. “We are pleased to be able to share this technology with members free of charge to help with COVID-19 contact tracing efforts.”

“We at the Chamber of Commerce are very happy to be able to offer this service to our members. The digital shift is essential to the survival of our businesses, and we want to give our members that opportunity. We want to provide you with all the tools you need to ensure the success of your business.” said Sylvie Bergeron, Executive Director of CRCC.

SimplyCast is providing members of the Chamber with free access to the contact tracing application as a way to give back to the community and assist in the fight against COVID-19. Upon signing up, CRCC members will be provided with a pre-built form and associated QR code that can be used to collect contact tracing information from their visitors.

It is important to know that the digital contact tracing solution you use is secure, which is why SimplyCast follows security best practices and maintains industry-leading ISO 27001:2013 certification. SimplyCast also uses military-grade message encryption and rigorous access control permissions within the solution to ensure only authorized users have access to collected contact data.

“With mandatory contact tracing requirements in place, our system is able to help organizations by removing any technical barriers and providing a solution that is free, secure, and easy to use,” said El-Darahali.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. The company’s 360 engagement platform is a feature-rich solution combining marketing automation, inbound marketing, and interactive communication. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

About Campbellton Chamber of Commerce

The Campbellton Regional Chamber of Commerce is the regional “Voice of Business” representing over 200 business members as the regional advocate on issues critical to the economic vitality and quality of business life within the Restigouche Center/East County region. CRCC provides countless opportunities to network, generate new business contacts, gain professional development and enjoy money-saving group programs.

CRCC has been a vehicle for businesspeople from small, medium to large businesses to connect and prosper together for over 125 years. Create value and prosperity for our members by providing the services they need and advocating for conditions to enhance their prosperity.