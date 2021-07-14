Breakthrough New Unicorn Grow Light further Simplifies The Home Grow Process

Boston, MA, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The new Unicorn Series 160W LED Grow Light from Green Goddess Supply is a unique new solution to simplifying the home grow process. The innovative light is specifically intended to be used in a confined space such as a home grow box and is specially tuned to generate high output at a very low wattage.

“We’ve been working on this light for years,” said Vincent Bitetti, Chief Cannabis Officer at Green Goddess Supply who leads the R&D efforts at the company. “It seemed simple and obvious at first, but we eventually realized that there wasn’t an off-the-shelf unit that gave us everything we needed in one package. That one is runs too hot, this one is too large, that one is too small, etc. We realized we were hunting for a unicorn and had to build it ourselves, hence the name.”

The game-changing light features both 112pc SMD and 2pc COB LED lights, dimmable switches and comes with a 3-year warranty. After a full year of research and development, the Unicorn represents the best combination of LED and COB lighting, low energy usage, large footprint, and high PAR output, for growing cannabis in a confined space.

The dimmable switches allow the home grower to dial up or down to maximize the growth of their particular strain, and optimize for heat output within a confined space.

The Unicorn Grow Light includes two rectangular arrays of 48 individual LEDs on the left and right of the lighting board. There are also two COB (Chip On Board) lights, made with thick glass domed covers, that produce modern day, artificial sunlight replacement.

The light also controls IR, UV and UVB which inhibit mold and mildew. Insects are also repelled by these LEDs.

“Lights impact the size of plant growth. Thus, with the Unicorn Grow Light, a home grower can expect larger, more bountiful grows,” noted Mr. Bitetti. He adds, “I have been experimenting with home grow for over three decades and have a whole office full of lighting units. We combined the best of components and technology in the Unicorn Grow Light.”

Eric Robichaud, also of Green Goddess Supply, asserts, “The biggest challenge with growing cannabis is managing lighting which impacts heat and radiation. Most lights do not allow you to lower or increase the radiation. The Unicorn’s switches allow the grower to manage that critical element with precision.”

Although the Unicorn Grow Light can enhance any home grow system, it was designed for use in the Green Goddess Supply trade-marked Armoire, a turnkey solution to home growing that was built to remove the mystery and challenge. The Armoire requires only two minutes of care daily to garner an impressive yield of 3-5 ounces of dried, hand-crafted flower in as little as 60 days. With its furniture-inspired look, child proof lock, ergonomic design, even the most judgmental and disapproving aunt would not suspect that you are growing cannabis in your living room, office or den.

Priced at $299 MSRP, the Unicorn competes with grow lights priced at $399 MSRP that are made by other manufacturers and with the closest feature set.

The Unicorn Grow Light will be included in Armoires moving forward and can replace the lighting system included in earlier models. The Unicorn Grow Light can also be purchased separately for owners of other home grow systems. The light was also designed to daisy-chain multiple units together for grow spaces that require multiple lights to cover a larger footprint.

About Green Goddess Supply:

Green Goddess Supply is a “cultivation to consumption” cannabis lifestyle brand offering a line of high-quality products to grow, store, prep and consume hemp flower and cannabis products. The company sells direct to consumers at MSRP through its website, and also offers wholesale and distributor accounts to brick and mortar storefronts and industry distributors. Green Goddess Supply strives to exceed expectations and delight customers with quality products and amazing customer service.

The Armoire is a trademark of Green Goddess Supply. Green Goddess Supply is a privately held company headquartered in Boston, MA with additional distributions centers in Los Angeles, CA; Long Island City, New York and Pooler, Georgia.

For more information about Green Goddess Supply, visit the website at https://www.GreenGoddessSupply.com/

Media Contact:

Steven Dubin, PR Works

SDubin@PRWorkZone.com

781-582-1061