Oral Leprosy Treatment Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2030

Oral Leprosy Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of skin diseases is the primary factor expected to drive the Oral Leprosy Treatment market over the forecast period. The prevalence of skin diseases, such as leprosy and psoriasis, has become common in some of the counties of Asia-Pacific, which is responsible for the robust growth of the market. Rising government initiatives and favourable reimbursement scenario for these treatments is expected to propel the Oral Leprosy Treatment market. On other hand, the high cost of drugs and lack of awareness among people is expected to restrain market growth to a certain extent. In addition, the stringent regulatory requirements of FDA for the approval of drugs is also expected to be responsible for the sluggish growth of the Oral Leprosy Treatment market over the forecast period.

Oral Leprosy Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global Oral Leprosy Treatment market can be segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and geography.

Based on drug class type, the global Oral Leprosy Treatment market is segmented as:

Antibacterial

Leprostatics

Antitubercular

Others

Based on route of administration, the global Oral Leprosy Treatment market is segmented as:

Oral

Injectable

Topical

Based on distribution channel, the global Oral Leprosy Treatment market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

Oral Leprosy Treatment Market: Overview

Oral Leprosy Treatment market is expected to witness exponential growth over the forecast period owing rising patient pool of leprosy in Asia-Pacific. According to WHO, the prevalence of this disease in 2015 was 176 cases per 10000 people. About 60% of the world’s leprosy patients live in India. Therefore, India is a major market worldwide for the treatment of this disease. Antibacterial drugs are commonly prescribed by physicians for leprosy treatment, therefore, by drugs class, the antibacterial segment is expected to gain maximum market share over the forecast period. The most common antibacterial drugs prescribed for Oral Leprosy Treatment are dapsone, rifampin, clofazimine, ofloxacin and minocycline. Among distribution channels, online pharmacies is the fastest-growing segment due to the increasing adoption of e-commerce throughout the globe.

Oral Leprosy Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global Oral Leprosy Treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia-Pacific is expected to gain maximum market share in terms of revenue owing to the high patient pool of leprosy in India and China. The APEJ is followed by Japan and Latin America owing to increasing awareness among patients about Oral Leprosy Treatment options available in these regions. MEA is expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to other regions due to rising government initiatives for the treatment of this disease. North America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe are the least lucrative markets for Oral Leprosy Treatment as a very small number of patients in these regions suffer from this disease owing to high standards of living and increased personal hygiene.

Oral Leprosy Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global Oral Leprosy Treatment market are Pfizer Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Eli Lily and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Macleods Pharmaceuticals and Merck & Co., Inc.

