Three Vetrano Family Lawyers Recognized As 2021 Super Lawyers

King of Prussia, PA, United States, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is pleased to announce that three of its family lawyers in Main Line PA have been recognized by Super Lawyers. Each year, Super Lawyers makes selections based on evaluations of attorneys from every state, in more than 70 areas of practice.

The Super Lawyers recognition process is rigorous and begins with peer nominations, followed by third-party research of every nominee across 12 categories. Candidates then receive a peer evaluation by a highly credentialed panel. The highest scoring attorneys in each category earn a coveted position on the list in the Pennsylvania Super Lawyers Magazine.

Three family lawyers in Main Line Pennsylvania recognized as 2021 Super Lawyers are from Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC. Kathleen B. Vetrano and Sarinia M. Feinman were recognized as two of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers and Lindsay H. Childs won recognition as a Super Lawyers Rising Star. This honor is awarded to a state’s top 2.5% of lawyers who are under 40 years old, or who have been practicing law for less than 10 years.

Kathleen B. Vetrano has received the honor of being one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers each year since 2005. Ms. Vetrano is a well-known mediator and proponent of collaborative processes. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers (AAML), a past chair of the Montgomery Bar Association family law section, has been a director of the bar association, and is past president and founding member of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court for family law. Ms. Vetrano has served the community for 40 years with dedication in courtroom conflicts as well as through alternative dispute resolution.

Sarinia M. Feinman has also been named one of Pennsylvania’s Super Lawyers. Ms. Feinman is a partner with Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman and has been recognized by Super Lawyers every year since 2010. This year’s award is her third as a Super Lawyer. Ms. Feinman limits her practice to family law matters, including custody relocation matters and children’s rights issues. In January 2021, Ms. Feinman took office as the President-Elect of the Montgomery Bar Association, having served as Vice-President in 2020, Treasurer in 2019, Secretary in 2018, and a Past Chair of both the Family Law Section (FLS) in 2014 and Young Lawyers’ Section in 2009.

Lindsay H. Childs is being recognized as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for the fifth time. Ms. Childs focuses solely on family law issues, such as divorce, child custody, and enforcement/modification of property settlement agreements. Ms. Childs is now in her last year of a three-year term on the Council for the Pennsylvania Bar Association’s Family Law Section and is the current President of the Doris Jonas Freed American Inn of Court. She was also recently elected to serve as Vice Chair of the Montgomery County Bar Association’s Family Law Section.

Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC is a family law firm in Main Line Pennsylvania that provides dedicated and experienced legal services to the community. The firm’s family and divorce lawyers are advocates of collaborative divorce. Their family-centric approach attempts to enable clients’ families to remain intact for the overall good of the family’s individuals.

For more information about Vetrano | Vetrano & Feinman LLC's 2021 Super Lawyers, please visit www.vetranolaw.com