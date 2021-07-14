Prefilled Syringes Market worth $8.6 billion – Surge of biologics and biosimilars in biopharma industry

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Factors such as rising demand for prefilled syringes is attributed to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, rising adoption of self-injecting parenteral devices, and supportive government regulations (especially needlestick legislations). In addition, growing awareness on the benefits of prefilled syringes among patients and healthcare professionals, along with the growing number of biologics and biosimilars in the pharmaceuticals market.

However, the adoption of prefilled syringes with integrated safety features has been low among end users, and the continuation of this trend are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The Research Report on “Prefilled Syringes Market by Type [Conventional (Disposable, Reusable), Safety], Material (Glass, Plastic), Design (Single-Chamber, Dual-Chamber, Customized), Application (Diabetes, Cancer, Arthritis, Anaphylaxis, Ophthalmology) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0%, will reach USD 8.6 billion by 2025.

Recent Developments:

In October 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company launched the BD Intevi 1mL two-step disposable autoinjector.

In July 2020, Becton, Dickinson and Company entered into an partnership with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) (US)

In July 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company acquired Teva Medical Inc. (US)

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=16618331

Geographically; Europe is one of the major revenue-generating regions in the prefilled syringes market. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, growth of the biologics and biosimilars market, technological advancements, geographical expansion by key manufacturers, aging population, and high adoption of self-injection devices are driving the demand for self-injectable prefilled syringes. are the major factors driving the growth of the prefilled syringes market in Europe.

Key Market Players;

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Gerresheimer (Germany), SCHOTT AG (Germany), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (US), Baxter International Inc (US), Ompi (Italy), Catalent, Inc. (US), Weigao Group (China), Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Elcam Medical (Israel), YPSOMED (Switzerland), Oval Medical Technologies (UK), SHL Medical AG (Switzerland), Terumo (Japan).

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) held the leadership position in the global prefilled syringes market with a share of 37.2% in 2019. The company’s dominant position in this market can be attributed to its broad product portfolio of prefilled syringes, strong geographical presence, and wide customer base. The company primarily focuses on the strategy of product launch.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=16618331

Increasing adoption of self-administered injectable drugs is expected to result in the segment occupying the majority of the prefilled syringes market share

The conventional syringes market is estimated to have the largest market share by value. Growth of this segment can be attributed to the the advantages offered, such as safe administration, ease of use for both healthcare professionals and end users, reduced risk of contamination of the product, less waste of costly API, ease of manufacturing, improved dosing accuracy, and enhanced product differentiation when compared to vials is expected to drive the market growth

Plastic Prefilled Syringes estimated to be the fastest-growing market

Plastic prefilled syringes are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the prefilled syringes market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of newer polymers (which possess various physical and chemical properties such as high heat & break resistance, tolerance of freeze-drying & liquid nitrogen exposure, high transparency, and solvent resistance.