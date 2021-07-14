Surgical Staplers Market worth 4.78 Billion USD by 2022

The global surgical staplers market is expected to reach USD 4.78 Billion by 2022 from USD 3.38 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.2 %.

The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe, growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries, technological advancements, and increasing preference for surgical staplers over sutures. The growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries, medical tourism in developing economies, increasing healthcare demand in low- and middle-income countries is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the surgical staplers market.

Manual surgical staplers to dominate the market in 2017

Based on product, the market is segmented into manual surgical stapler and powered surgical stapler. The manual surgical stapler segment is expected to account for the largest share of the surgical stapler market in 2017. Manual surgical staplers are faster, more economical, and cause fewer infections than stitches. It also causes low tissue reactivity, which helps in preventing SSIs as compared to conventional methods available for wound closure such as sutures.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=79557149

On the basis of end user, hospitals are to grow at the highest CAGR within the forecast period

By end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) & clinics. In 2017, this segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Rapidly increasing patient volume, the subsequent increase in the number of complex surgeries, easy accessibility to multiple specialty treatments in a single facility, and favorable reimbursements is expected to drive the demand for surgical staplers among hospitals.

North America to dominate the market followed by Europe

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the market; Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period, followed by Europe. The high growth of the Asia-Pacific market is attributed to the factors such as increasing per capita income levels (and consequent increase in purchasing power), growing healthcare awareness, rising number of private sector hospitals, development of primary healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism in this region. Europe is the second largest growing market; factors such as growing number of surgical procedures and increasing preference for bariatric and cosmetic surgeries are expected to fuel the market growth in this region.

The surgical staplers market is duopolistic in nature with two major players Ethicon Inc. (U.S.) and Medtronic plc (Ireland). CONMED Corporation (U.S.), Smith & Nephew (U.K.), Purple Surgical Inc. (U.K.), Intuitive Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Welfare Medical Ltd. (U.K.), Reach surgical Inc. (China), Meril Life Science Pvt. Ltd. (India), Grena Ltd. (U.K.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Dextera Surgical Inc. (U.S.), Frankenman International (China), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) are some of the other players operating in the global surgical staplers market.