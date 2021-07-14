Antimicrobial Packaging Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 14, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Antimicrobial Packaging Market is expected to value at USD 11.92 billion by 2024. The antimicrobial packaging industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rising demand for advanced packaging solutions in confectionery and bakery sectors. Antimicrobial type of packaging is gaining popularity in preservative free food products that need minimal processing and are perishable.

Increasing level of awareness associated with consumer health and longer shelf life of products are expected to fuel market demand for antimicrobial packaging solutions over the next seven years. Globally, the antimicrobial packaging market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

The factors affecting the growth of antimicrobial packaging industry are varying food preferences, enhancements in living status, and rising disposable earnings. Furthermore, implementation of modern techniques in packaging sector, and rising preference towards food safety concerns, are predicted to uplift the demand for antimicrobial packaging over the forecast period.

Antimicrobial Packaging Base Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Plastics

Biopolymers

Paperboard

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Antimicrobial Agents Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Organic Acid

Bacteriocins

Others

Antimicrobial Packaging Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Active

Controlled release

The key players in the antimicrobial packaging industry are Mondi Plc, BASF Group, Dow Chemicals Co., Dunmore Co., PolyOne Co., Linpac Senior Holdings, Inc., Bicote Co., Microban International, Inc., and Agion Colorcon Co.

The antimicrobial packaging market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in packaging sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established infrastructure. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in antimicrobial packaging with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with changing food preferences, rising per capita income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

