Nanoencapsulation And Microencapsulation – Two Common Technologies For Beverage Encapsulants Market

Market overview :

The global fitness drive can be sensed by the spurt in the demand for health booster foods, which has further transferred its impact on the sales of ingredients including beverage encapsulants. Companies offering functional beverages have been finding more number of consumers every year, which has augmented the demand for beverage encapsulants.

The demand for functional beverages has been high among the young population; however, the demand is also observed to grow from the elderly population globally, consequently driving the demand for beverage encapsulants.

Beverages are an excellent carrier of functional ingredients, which further advocates the growing demand for beverage encapsulants.

Beverage encapsulants industry – continuous effort for innovation

Shifts in consumer behavior and preferences and uncertainty of raw materials supply have been the key issues troubling the food and beverage manufacturers, retailers and foodservice businesses. Beverage manufacturers globally, have started to rejuvenate their portfolio with innovative solutions including the beverage encapsulants.

The increasing use of beverage encapsulants makes the businesses of beverage providers more sustainable, not only due to the increasing demand for food embedded with them, but also due to the enhanced production efficiency imparted by beverage encapsulants.

Beverage encapsulants reduces the water and energy consumption during the manufacturing process. Beverage encapsulants also stabilizes the flavor and texture of beverages.

Regional Analysis and Forecast

Further, this Beverage Encapsulants Sales research study analyses Beverage Encapsulants market size, production, consumption and its advancement trends at global, regional, and country level and covers following region in its scope:

North America – the largest and most lucrative beverage encapsulants market

North America has been the largest market for functional foods; and for the beverage encapsulants as well. The fitness drive in European countries is expected to augment the demand for beverage ingredients in the region.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific, a larger part of the demand for beverage encapsulants is through China and Japan, though India is expected to emerge as a potential market in the years to come.

The demand for beverage encapsulants in the U.S. has been growing at a considerable pace; however, the demand in Canada is projected to witness faster growth in the mid-terms.

Beverage encapsulants market is moderately competitive with the presence of a sizeable number of players, some of them having a considerable market share, while others are yet to find a strong foothold. Ingredieon, GAT Food Essentials, Balchem, Smart Cups,

Lycored Group, and ABCO Laboratories are some of the key providers of beverage encapsulants. The beverage encapsulants market is flourishing with organic and inorganic developments. For instance, Smart Cups, a U.S.-based company has launched beverage encapsulants in the form of printed 3-D-polycapsule in 2017.

