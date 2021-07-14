What’s driving the Starter Cultures Market?

Northbrook, USA, 2021-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —The report “Starter Cultures Market by Application (Dairy & dairy-based products, Meat & seafood, and Others), Form, Composition (Multi-strain mix, Single strain, and Multi-strain), Microorganism (Bacteria, Yeast, and Molds), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025″, According to MarketsandMarkets, the global starter culture market size is estimated to be valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.3%, in terms of value. The growing demand for dairy & dairy-based products and meat & seafood all across the globe is causing a rise in the demand of starter cultures.

Restraints: Stringent regulations concerning the use of starter cultures

Stringent regulations have proved to be a major hindrance stifling the market for starter cultures. Some of the organizations involved in providing regulatory norms include the likes of the World Trade Organization (WTO), European Food and Feed Cultures Association (EFFCA), and other regulatory bodies. The regulations for starter cultures as listed by the different organizations include the following:

The World Trade Organization (WTO) has laid down stringent rules and regulations for the import and export of living microbes. The manufacturer has to obtain an environment clearance certificate, quality certificate, and some other related certifications before manufacturing microorganisms at the industrial level. Since the starter culture industry involves high risk with respect to the health and environment, it is not easy for new manufacturers to enter this industry. There are special regulatory measures for companies to discard the culture and biological effluent after the production.

Challenges: Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials

The prices of raw materials for starter cultures are volatile, leading to uncertainty in the food & beverage market. Yeast mainly grows in beet or cane molasses, and these are the main substrates for its production. Since the last few years, the prices of molasses are increasing due to their use in other industrial applications such as feed and bio-ethanol production. Yeast also grows on sugar substrates such as sugar syrups. Thus, an increase in the cost of sugar has a direct impact on the price of yeast starter cultures.

Similarly, in the case of bacteria, the major raw materials include the likes of starch, cellulosic materials, and agricultural wastes. Though agricultural wastes are found in abundance, price fluctuations have been a major issue, along with the quality of these materials. The presence of residues in agricultural wastes has been an area of concern for the manufacturing of lactic acid bacteria. Fluctuations in the prices of starch also affect the production of starter cultures.

By microorganism, the bacterial segment is projected to account for the largest share in the market during the forecast period

Bacteria is the most common microorganism used for starter cultures, mainly due to their large-scale application in dairy & dairy-based products. Streptococcus thermophilus is the second-most commercially important starter culture. It is used, along with the Lactobacillus species, as a multi-strain mixed starter culture for the manufacture of several fermented dairy foods such as fermented milk, yogurt, and mozzarella cheese. Thermophilic bacteria are more commonly used as starter cultures compared to mesophilic bacteria, based on the product portfolio of different manufacturers.

The Asia Pacific region witness the highest growth rate in the starter cultures market during the forecast period.

The increasing preference among consumers for healthy food, the growing demand for fermented dairy & dairy-based products, and high demand for meat & seafood are some of the major factors for the increased production of these items in the region. With the increasing production, there is an increasing demand for starter cultures. China, India, and Australia & New Zealand are some of the leading markets in the APAC region. Asia Pacific offers great opportunities to manufacturers and suppliers of starter cultures, owing to the cost advantage and high demand in this region. The increase in processed and convenience food production and innovations in segments such as meat, dairy, and beverage products drives the demand for starter cultures in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Chr. Hansen (Denmark), DSM (Netherlands), DuPont (US), Genesis Laboratories (Bulgaria), Sacco SRL (Italy), Mediterranea Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), Biochem SRL (Italy), Dalton Biotecnologie SRL (Italy), THT S.A. (Belgium), CSK Food (Netherlands), IGEA SRL (Italy), Codex-ing Biotech Ingredients (US), Bioprox (France), Benny Impex. (US), ABsource Biologics (India), Alliance India (India), Lactina Ltd. (Bulgaria), BDF Natural Ingredients (Spain), GEM Cultures (US), Kultured Wellness (Australia), Benebios Inc. (US), Binea (Canada), and Biolacter Inc. (Italy).