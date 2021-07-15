Electric Water Heaters Market Product Benchmarking, Financial Performance and Challenges

Felton, Calif., USA, July. 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Electric Water Heaters Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global electric water heaters market size is expected to value at USD 29.32 billion by 2022. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing number of residential housing projects across the globe. Factors responsible for the robust growth of electric water heaters industry, in the recent years, include increasing popularity of tank less water heaters and rising per capita income in both developed and developing economies worldwide.

Key Players:

O. Smith

AquaMAX

Ariston

Atwood

Bosch

Bradford White Corporation

Eemax

General Electric (GE)

Haier Electronics

Havells

Hubbell

Kenmore

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/electric-water-heaters-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The electric water heaters offer advantages such as better energy efficiency, environment-friendly capabilities and advanced temperature control for long duration of time. These factors are predicted to fuel the market demand for electric water heaters in the upcoming period. Globally, electric water heaters market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.9% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of these products.

The electric water heater is capable of performing day-to-day applications such as cooking, cleaning, and bathing. While, increasing adoption of electric water heaters in commercial applications involving hospital and hotels are expected to stimulate market progress over the forecast period as well.

Increasing penetration of electric water heaters in rural areas in both developing and underdeveloped economies coupled with lowered cost are anticipated to boost market performance for electric water heater industry, in the near future. Additionally, easy availability of electric water heaters due to presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail stores and e-commerce retail chains is positively affecting market growth.

The recent technological advancements coupled with development of novel products has led to soaring demand for electric water heater market from Asia Pacific region. Stringent laws and regulations placed by regional governments across the globe has led to the shifting focus towards adoption of safety awareness protocols, improved quality standards, and energy efficiency by industry players. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Application Outlook:

Commercial

Residential

Growing demand for residential electric water heater is attributed wide range of end-user application such as cooking, bathing, space heating, and cleaning. Commercial water heater segment has also displayed massive growth, in the recent years, owing to the increasing demand from commercial places such as business, apartment houses, commercial buildings, hotels, and hospitals.

Product Outlook:

Storage

Non-storage/Tankless

Regional Outlook:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies, lower cost of electricity, and existence of well-established manufacturing sector.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in electric water heaters with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India and China are leading the Asia-Pacific market with improved standard of living, rising per capita income, shifting trend towards automated temperature control, energy efficient solutions and environmental sustainability, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/