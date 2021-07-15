Dental Equipment Market – DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland) and Envista Holdings (US) are leading players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report Dental Equipments Market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

The dental equipment market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The prominent players in the dental equipment industry are DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies such as acquisition, product launches, and expansion to increase their presence and reach in the dental equipment market.

DENTSPLY Sirona:

The company’s major strengths lie in its strong presence globally, brand name, and wide product portfolio, which includes specialty products. It primarily focuses on inorganic strategies such as acquisition and expansion to maintain its position in the market. R&D is another important consideration for the company; it has pursued collaborations with external research institutions and dental & medical schools. Through its internal research centers and research collaborations, the company directly invests in developing products and improving its existing offerings.

Envista Holdings:

Envista focuses on developments in emerging markets. In 2019, the company generated 24% of its sales from emerging markets, which grew from USD 616 million in 2017 to USD 656 million in 2019. The growing scale in these markets was driven by strategic investments in underpenetrated markets, such as the Greater China region, where Envista had sales of USD 237 million in 2019. It also replicates key elements of its Greater China region strategy in other emerging markets to benefit from the future growth potential associated with expanding access to dental care in these regions.

Innovation is a core part of its strategy. In 2019, its R&D expenditure of USD 155 million was one of the highest R&D spends in the dental products industry. Envista had cumulatively spent USD 499 million on R&D in three years by December 31, 2019. It targets R&D efforts to address unmet needs. Through its R&D investments, it has accelerated multiple new product development initiatives, such as the N1 implant system and Spark Aligners.

Planmeca Group:

The Planmeca Group is a privately held medical device company that designs, manufactures, and commercializes dental products. The group consists of seven divisions—Planmeca Oy, Planmed Oy, Plandent Oy, Opus System AS, LM-Instruments Oy, Triangle Furniture Systems, Inc., and the Nordic Institute of Dental Education (NIDE). Planmeca Oy offers digital dental units, panoramic & intraoral X-ray systems, digital 3D imaging X-ray systems, and CAD/CAM products and software solutions. Planmeca operates and distributes its products through 550 distributors in over 120 countries across the globe. The Planmeca Group employs ~2,800 employees.

