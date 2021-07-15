Metal Aerosol Can Market Analysis and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Metal Aerosol Can Market is expected to reach USD 3.81 billion by 2024. The metal aerosol can is a storage equipment or container with excellent barrier properties for product integrity. They are exclusively used in several sectors from personal care to food & beverages. The metal aerosol cans market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of metal aerosol can market are rising demand from personal care, food & beverages, and pharmaceutical industry, prevention of leakage and extension of the shelf life of the products, growing urbanization, and growing demand from the consumers as changing lifestyle. However, these cans are prone to explosion when comes in contact with high temperature and fire and availability of alternatives in terms of packaging. These are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Metal aerosol can industry is segmented based on metal, usage, propellants, end user, and region.

Brass, aluminum, stainless steel, steel, and the other metals could be explored in a metal aerosol can in the forecast period. The aluminum sector accounted for the substantial market share of the metal aerosol can and is estimated to continue with its dominance in the years to come. Based on usage, disposable cans and refillable cans could classify metal aerosol can in the forecast period.

Compressed gases and liquefied gases are the propellants that could be explored in a metal aerosol can in the forecast period. The market could be categorized based on end users like chemical and paint industry, personal care, agriculture, pharmaceutical, food and beverages, and other industries that could be explored in the forecast period. In terms of value and volume, personal care sector accounted for the significant market share of the metal aerosol can and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

The key players of a metal aerosol cans market are Ardagh Group S.A., Crown Holdings, Inc., TUBEX Holding GmbH, Arnest Group, Nussbaum Matzingen AG, Alltub Italia S.R.L., Perfektup Amb.San.ve Tic.A.S., Plastipak Holdings, Inc., Ball Corporation, and RedalluminioSnc di Redaelli P. e C. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Globally, in terms of volume and revenue, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of the metal aerosol can and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be increasing industrialization and growing population. North America and Europe are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. North America is the second largest region with significant market share. The reason could be rising demand from personal care and pharmaceutical industry. However, Europe and Japan are estimated to grow at the moderate pace in the forecast period.

