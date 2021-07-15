Nanofibers Market Drivers, Industry Survey and Business Development Analysis till 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 15, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Nanofibers Market is expected to grow significantly in the forecast period owing to the growing commercialization due to developing end use industries. Nanofibers are materials used for wide range of applications like filtration, medical, barrier, wipes, composite, insulation, personal care, energy storage and garments. Nanofibers possess superior properties like excellent high porosity, and functional flexibility which makes them ideal for large number of applications.

Nanofibers industry is majorly driven by the factors like increasing application in air and liquid filters, developments in nanofibers production technology and growing demand from the electronics segment. Unique and excellent properties of nanofibers make them an ideal compound for multiple applications and hence, the market is witnessing huge investment for further development of nanofibers. However, nanofiber market is projected to face obstructions due to significant cost of nanofibers as compared to other traditional materials.

Moreover, nanofibers industry is expected to witness greater potential opportunities from the commercial and technological applications. The market is also expected to witness opportunities owing to its superior mechanical strength for bulk production.

The leading players in nanofiber industry are Ahlstrom Corporation, Argonide Corporation, BioMers, Mitsubishi Rayon Co Ltd, C-Polymers GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc, Catalytic Materials LLC, Carbon NT&F 21, Nanofiber Solutions, Catalyx Nanotech, Inc, Kuraray Co Ltd, Clearbridge Nanomedics, Electrovac AG, EsfilTehno AS, Finetex Technology, Espin Technologies, Inc, Future Carbon GmbH, Grupo Antolin, Johns Manville, Met-Pro Corporation, NanoMas Technologies, Inc. and FibeRio Technology Corporation.

