North America Phenolic Resin Market Growth Factors and Share by Manufacturer 2021-2024

North America Phenolic Resin Market is expected to reach USD 4.20 billion by 2024 due to increase in applications for construction activities like laminates, wood adhesives and coatings. Phenolic resin are the synthetic polymers that are obtained from aldehydes and phenols. They have better mechanical and thermal stability, exceptional thermal & electrical insulating, excellent fire, smoke and low toxicity to be used for different applications.

North America phenolic resins market is witnessing growth owing to the factors like increasing use of corrosion resistant, heat resistant, and chemical resistant materials required in automobile, increasing need for fire resistant materials in building and construction industry and in thermal insulation products. Moreover, government regulations for building energy efficient buildings is expected to boost North America phenolic resin industry. The market is also driven by increasing demand for phenolic resin in aerospace, mass transit and marine segments.

However, unstable prices of raw materials is negatively affecting North America phenolic resin market. Economies around the world are focusing on the development of sustainable and green products, which allow bio-based products to gain traction and ultimately hamper the market growth. Since resols are widely used as adhesives, binders, and reinforcing agents, Mexico offers better opportunities for the growth.

North America Phenolic Resins Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Resol

Novolac

Others

North America Phenolic Resins Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Impregnation

Paper

Fabrics (Cotton & Technical Fabrics)

Laminates (Glass & Carbon Base Materials)

Coatings

Filters

Gypsum Board

Others

Wood Adhesives

Molding Compounds

Abrasives

Insulation

Rubber

Others

The prominent players in North America phenolic resin industry are Arclin, Inc., Ashland, Inc., America Micro Industries, Inc., DIC Corporation, Olympic Panel, Owens Corning, Hardwoods, Inc., Kolon Industries and Hexcel Corporation.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 North America Phenolic Resins Industry Outlook

Chapter 4 North America Phenolic Resins Product Outlook

Chapter 5 North America Phenolic Resins Application Outlook

Chapter 6 North America Phenolic Resins Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

