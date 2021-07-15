Urgent Care Apps Market worth $2,515.1 Million – US Commanded the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The growth of Urgent Care Apps Market is influenced by a number of factors, such as the increasing penetration of smartphones, growing penetration of 3G and 4G networks, rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery, and the benefits offered by urgent care apps.

Expected Revenue Surge: The urgent care apps market is projected to reach USD 2,515.1 million by 2023 from USD 446.8 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 41.3%

Objectives of the Study;

– To define, describe, segment, and forecast the global urgent care apps industry by type, clinical area, and region.

– To forecast the size of the urgent care apps market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

– To provide detailed information about factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges).

– To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of type,

Segmented into pre-hospital emergency care & triaging apps, in-hospital communication & collaboration apps, and post-hospital apps. In 2017, the post-hospital apps segment accounted for the largest share of the urgent care apps market. With growing concerns about medication noncompliance and medication dosage errors, the adoption of medication management apps is on the rise. Better connectivity and networks have enhanced the outcome of such apps, which is further boosting the adoption of these apps by patients and healthcare professionals.

Based on clinical area,

Broadly segmented into trauma, stroke, cardiac conditions, and other clinical areas. In 2018, the trauma segment is slated to account for the largest share of the market. The increasing number of road accident across the globe is driving the growth of this segment. As the awareness to address trauma is increasing due to continuous efforts by health organizations, such as WHO, the adoption of apps to manage trauma and casualty among paramedics and emergency centers is also growing.

Geographically;

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the urgent care apps market, followed by Europe. The growth of the North American emergency care apps market is driven by the implementation of regulations in the region regarding the safety of patient data and improving quality of care, increasing penetration of 4G networks, rising need to reduce the escalating healthcare costs, and the rising focus on patient-centric healthcare delivery.

Some of the prominent players in urgent care apps market are Allm (Japan), Pulsara (US), Vocera Communications (US), PatientSafe Solutions (US), Voalte (US), Twiage (US), TigerConnect (US), Imprivata (US), Siilo (Netherlands), Forward Health (UK), Hospify (UK), Argusoft (US), Alayacare (US), Pivot Design Group (Canada), Medisafe (US), Smartpatient (Germany), and Johnson & Johnson (US).