Microservices in Healthcare Market worth $343.3 million – Cloud-Based Model will Dominate the Growth Rate

PUNE, India, 2021-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — The study estimates the microservices in healthcare market size for 2018 and projects its demand till 2023. In the primary research process, various sources from both demand and supply sides were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for the report. Primary sources from the supply side include various industry CEOs, vice presidents, marketing directors, technology and innovation directors, and related key executives from various players in the healthcare market.

Expected Revenue Surge: The Global Microservices in Healthcare Market is projected to reach USD 343.3 million, at a CAGR of 21.3%

The Objectives of this study are as follows:

– To define, describe, and forecast the global healthcare market by deployment model, component, end user, and region

– To provide detailed information about the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

– To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

– To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on component,

Segmented into platforms and services. The services segment is further segmented into consulting services, integration services, and training, support, and maintenance services. The platforms segment is expected to account for the larger share of the microservices in healthcare market in 2018. This is attributed to the increasing need for cloud microservice architecture for scaling functions at a very granular level for efficient system optimization and organization. Cloud platform microservice architecture also brings a new level of scalability to enterprise applications.

Based on end user,

Segmented into healthcare payers, healthcare providers, life science organizations, and clinical laboratories. The healthcare providers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2018. Government initiatives that help providers gain incentives on the adoption of EHRs and the implementation of integration and connectivity solutions are driving the adoption of microservices architecture solutions among healthcare providers.

Geographically;

The microservices in healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018. The large share of North America in the global healthcare market can be attributed to the growing focus on improving the overall efficiency of healthcare organizations and greater product and service availability in the region.

While the healthcare market represents significant growth opportunities, market growth may be hindered due to the concerns regarding security and regulatory compliance and the complexity of architecture.

The microservices in healthcare market is marked by the presence of several big and small players. Some of the prominent players in the market include AWS (US), CA Technologies (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), Pivotal Software, Inc. (US), Infosys (India), IBM (US), NGINX Inc. (US), Oracle (US), and Syntel (US).