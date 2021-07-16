Leading European Tour Operator, Rosotravel Opens Online Bookings!

Gdansk, Poland, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — We are Rosotravel, a leading European tour operator. We ensure excellent customer service and strive to be perfect in all our ventures. Rosotravel takes great pleasure in announcing that our online portal is open for fresh bookings following the relaxation of the COVID rules in Europe. You can now explore the beautiful cities of Europe with us!

With effect of EU Digital Green Certificate, there seems to be a surge in tourists who want to travel to the exotic cities of Europe once again! Following the huge demand from customers, we recently launched an online travel platform for easy convenience of bookings and showcasing our array of tours.

You can now avail our various tours with just a click of a button. Book your tour online with us and get 10% off on fresh tour bookings for a lifetime! We are partners of GetYourGuide, Tripadvisor, and Viator with 5-star ratings.

We offer our tour services in some of Europe’s biggest cities with varied attractions in Poland, Austria, and Germany. We are currently growing and expanding our business to include 13 more countries in our portfolio.

Our team consists of local tour guides who are well-trained, certified, and experienced. They can aptly guide tourists through each of the attractions by sharing its origin, history, and interesting information. We give great importance to customer satisfaction and serving them on a need-basis.

We arrange site tickets, transportation, guides, and skip the line entry, especially for our clients so that they can instantly visit a city’s attractions without wasting time waiting in a queue for tickets.

When we plan our food and wine tours, we reserve the place well in advance and choose a menu that closely relates to the local preferences so that tourists too can encounter the same experiences as the locals! Besides this, our guide can entertain you with interesting stories about the traditions, origin of the food, culture, and history of the cities to familiarize you with the country you are visiting.

You can directly visit our website and check out the places you would like to visit. You can find various tour packages on our website or can customize certain packages based on your preferences and area of interest in Europe. To do so, visit our website www.rosotravel.com

We are based in Gdansk, Poland. We have our branch offices in different parts or Europe. Our expert guides can assist you with all your tours and activities. They speak nine languages and meet all prerequisites that can make a positive impact on your trip. Our travel guides spend a lot of time studying specific subjects about each tourist attraction and specific areas of interest, even though they have a lot of experience. We believe that such a thorough preparation every time would help in explaining every minute detail during our clients’ tours.

We have tour guides who have expertise in various areas. One tour guide might be well-experienced in offering history guides while the other guide might be an expert in offering food and wine tours. They acquire such expertise in topics after many years of studying about each attraction and by conducting the tours.

We constantly keep improving and expanding our services and can also cater to the corporate travel needs of big companies etc. for meetings, exhibitions, conferences and so on.

We currently offer tours in different cities of countries like Austria, Germany, Poland and Netherlands. You have an option to enter your date of travel preference on our website and look up the tours available on that day. If you require a customized tour, you can inform us at least 24 hours in advance so that we can plan and make the necessary travel arrangements for you to comfortably enjoy the destinations.

For more details regarding the activities, day tours, and customized tours, please visit our website.

About Us

Rosotravel is a reputed 5 star rated Tour Operator in Europe which began as a family business. We offer different types of activities and tours within Europe. Our various tours include sightseeing and museum tours, walking tours, tasting tours, customized tours, fun activities, and one-day tours.

Book your tour online today and don’t miss out on the amazing discount on your tour bookings! Hurry!