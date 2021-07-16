AquaKids Celebrates 22 Years of Teaching Kids to Swim

Flower Mound, Texas, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — AquaKids is pleased to announce they are celebrating 22 years of teaching kids to swim in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. With four swim schools and the smallest class ratio in the area with three kids per certified instructor, parents can count on the swim school to provide the high-quality instruction their children need to remain safe in the water.

AquaKids ensures children get the most one-on-one instruction time with the small class sizes and progressive level structure. Each child receives the instruction they need based on their current swim level to ensure the best experience for students and their parents. The swim school is built around providing a safe, non-stressful environment to help kids become more comfortable in the water and ensure their safety.

Every instructor at AquaKids is thoroughly trained and certified to provide swim instruction to children of all ages, with classes starting as young as six months. They work closely with every student to ensure they feel comfortable with their skill level and stay safe, whether swimming in a pool or open waters at a beach. Their team strives to give parents peace of mind that their children know how to swim well and handle any situation in or around the water.

Anyone interested in learning about the swim classes offered or their 22 years in service can find out more by visiting the AquaKids website or by calling 1-972-724-1528.

About AquaKids: AquaKids is a high-quality swim school for kids with four locations throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. Their certified instructors provide instruction with three students per instructor for the smallest class ratio in the industry. The school is also available for parties, swim teams, summer camps, and lifeguard training for individuals age 15 and over.

