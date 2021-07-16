MobiWeb Creations celebrates 2nd anniversary capable of providing Information Technology Web & Mobile app development services. On this occasion offering FREE basic SEO/Digital marketing services & more*

Kowloon, Hong Kong, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — MobiWeb Creations, a web, eCommerce website development & mobile app development, digital marketing services provider Company.

We are happy to announce that our company has successfully completed its two successful years.

MobiWeb Creations have experienced developers and have developed a wide range of responsive, ecommerce website development company, customized websites using PHP/MySQL, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, open-source frameworks: Magento, OpenCart, Custom WordPress development, Joomla and developing hybrid mobile application using React Native, Flutter, Ionic Framework, and native iOS & Android applications using Swift, Android Studio, Android Java, Kotlin for startup companies and small businesses.

We provide support to startups, small & medium size and large enterprises in making important business decisions.

About Founder

Company Founder & CEO of MobiWeb Creations, Suresh Pangath believes in client satisfaction is the key success of any business. He contributes his overall experience in providing quality Information technology Web, mobile application development & digital marketing services.

Started his career with Business development along with Project management which includes Lead generations, client business requirement analysis, identifying prospective clients, providing a cost-effective solution, requirement gathering & analysis for a website, mobile app development and search engine optimization, scope finalization, preparing business engagement documents, working with international clients, resource & project management (successfully delivered 350+ projects for international clients in throughout his IT Career) and retaining existing customers for long-term with providing assistance & quality services.

Overall, leads to growth in client base and happy customers. He also gives credit to his employees for phenomenal success of his IT Company.

Suresh Pangath is also good at developing; managing CMS websites developed using Lightspeed, Weebly, WordPress, Joomla, Shopify & Squarespace with eCommerce features & functionality. Also, I have familiarity with CodeIgniter & Laravel MVC frameworks.

Accomplishments

 MobiWeb Creations have successfully completed good number of website & mobile application development projects during these two years of Covid pandemic situations.

Our clients have provided good feedbacks for the works that we have completed on different marketplaces – Upwork, Clutch, and Goodfirms which we feel accomplishments in these two years.

 Offers

 Considering current Covid pandemic situation, we are providing heavy discounts on our web, mobile application developments and digital marketing services to all business industry concerns.

We are offering Free basic SEO/digital marketing services on all website & mobile app developments and apart from that Free lifetime support if any bugs that may arise after delivery of the project.

 For more info please visit a website (https://mobiwebcreations.com). You may also like to get connected with us through social media Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.

MobiWeb Creations

M: +91-88-7227-3344

E: suresh@mobiwebcreations.com

