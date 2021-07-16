Most Affordable Dentist in Istanbul

Turkey, Istanbul, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ — Baydent Oral and Dental Health Polyclinic, founded by dentist Işıl Bayrak, has helped 100,000 patients regain their oral and dental health since 2013. With its friendly dentists, cutting-edge technology and affordable prices, it works to restore the health of its patients.

Baydent Oral and Dental Health Polyclinic has seven separate operation rooms and 17 doctors. It works between 08.00-23.00 on weekdays and between 08.00 – 23.00 on Saturdays. On Sunday, it works between 09:00 and 17:00.

Baydent, which aims to treat all oral and dental health problems of its patients in the fastest way, provides absolute satisfaction to its patients through its experienced doctors.

Baydent, which offers the best prices of its region to its patients thanks to the bulk purchases it has made, is thus the number one choice of patients when it comes to Oral and Dental Health. Istanbul, where Baydent carries out its activities, has hosted many patients both from the Pendik region and from different cities of Turkey. In addition, we have a large number of patients visiting our polyclinic, especially from European countries. Our patients came from countries such as England, Germany, France, Spain and left with a more smile.

Also Baydent has offer airport to hotel and clinic transfers. Also Baydent offers free accomodation in 5 star hotels for their hotel.

Procedures performed at Baydent Oral and Dental Health Clinic

Implant: Thanks to the screwed tooth placed in the jawbone and the implant treatment completed with the placement of the porcelain tooth on the implant after about 3 months, our patients regain their missing teeth.

Zirconium: Zirconium teeth are teeth with high light transmittance and thus have the closest appearance to natural teeth.

Laminate Veneer: You can have a wonderful smile thanks to the laminated teeth adhered to the front of the teeth in leaf shape.

Braces: Our patients who come with the problem of crowding in the teeth can get rid of the problem of crowding in the teeth and have healthier and more beautiful teeth thanks to the braces treatment.

Tooth Filling: In the dental filling treatment applied on decaying teeth, the decayed tissue inside the tooth is removed and a dental filling is placed in its place.

Endodontics / Root Canal Treatment: Deepening dental caries reach the nerve cells in the canals under the tooth and cause pain. Root canal treatment is a treatment that should be applied to relieve pain.

Prosthetic teeth: By means of prosthetic teeth placed in place of missing teeth, the patient can regain chewing ability and have a more aesthetically pleasing smile.

Teeth Whitening: Having a great smile is everyone’s dream. Thanks to the teeth whitening process, our patients can have the white teeth they want and a wonderful smile.

Besides from this lists Baydent can do all dentist operations for reasonable price.

Baydent Oral and Dental Health Polyclinic, which adopts the principle of bringing all kinds of Oral and Dental Health treatments to its patients, aims to protect the oral health of its patients in this way. It continues to work for the purpose of healthier individuals through its affordable price policy and experienced dentists. It is Baydent’s most important goal that its patients have a beautiful smile.