Gel Documentation Systems Market Insights on Scope and Growing Demands 2023

Gel documentation systems are used by hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and research institutes for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels.

Market growth is primarily driven by the growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and growth in funding for research on genomic, proteomic, and electrophoresis techniques.

LED light source to dominate the gel documentation systems market during the forecast period

By light source, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. In 2018, the LED segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, due to the ease of use, low-to-moderate output, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and output that has a much wider bandwidth. Moreover, LEDs provide visual comfort to viewers, making it easy to focus on the gel plate to be analyzed. This, coupled with the energy efficiency and low maintenance & disposal costs, is expected to drive the market segment in the coming years.

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.

By product type, the gel documentation systems market is classified into instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. This growth is mainly due to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions. Moreover, the use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics, has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automated and advanced gel documentation instruments.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018.

Based on region, the gel documentation systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest share due to the increasing research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.

The major players in the gel documentation market are GE Healthcare (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories, inc. (US), Vilber Lourmat (France), Scientific Digital Imaging plc (UK), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), LI-COR Biosciences (US), Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland), Bio-Techne (US), Cleaver Scientific (US), and Azure Biosystems (US).

Recent Developments

> In 2018, GE healthcare and Swedish government collaborated to open a test center – for innovation in Life sciences.

> In 2018, Thermo Fisher opened a newly expanded facility in Frederick, Maryland (US).

> In 2018, Syngene launched its G:BOX F3 automated gel documentation system

> In 2016, Bio-Techne acquired Zephyrus Biosciences, Inc. Zephyrus Biosciences will be integrated into the Protein Platforms Division of Bio-Techne. This deal will help in the commercialization of single-cell western blot technology.

