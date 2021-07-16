Pharmaceuticals And Textile Industry Is Estimated To Drive Antifoaming Agents Market Sale

250 page market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider), analyzing how Antifoaming Agents Market sales will grow During 2018 to 2028

Antifoaming Agent Market Outlook:

Antifoaming agents or defoamers are chemical additives meant for limiting the formation of foam or to remove the foam that has already formed. Antifoaming agents work by adhering to the surface of the foam bubbles and weakening & destabilising them, due to which they ultimately collapse.

Antifoaming agents hinder the formation of foam in industrial process liquids. The properties of antifoaming agents abolish the formation of foam instantly as well as prevent it from forming again.

Foam impedes industrial procedures by distorting the surfaces of product coatings. Foam can either be an integral and vital part of a process, or it can be an unwanted side effect.

Foam generation is a source of a variety of costly and time-consuming issues, which include loss of product, environmental pollution and product contamination.

Antifoaming Agents Market – Market Segmentation:

By type, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Oil Based

Water Based

Silicone Based

Non-Silicone Based

Alkyl Based

Polymer Based

By application, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Pulp & Paper

Oil & Gas

Paints & Coatings

Water Treatment

Detergents

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Textile

Others

By function, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

Emulsifier

Thickener

Stabilizer

Texturizer

Others

By region, the antifoaming agents market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

CIS & Russia

APEJ

MEA

Japan

Competitive Landscape Analysis On Antifoaming Agents Market:

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Antifoaming Agents industry research report includes detailed market competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Antifoaming Agents Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players. The respective market share of Antifoaming Agents manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Antifoaming Agents Market are:

The key market players operating in the global antifoaming agents market include Levaco Chemicals, Jiangsu Jiahua Advanced Materials Technology Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries, BASF, ZILIBON CHEMICAL, PennWhite, Air Products, Sanco Industries Inc.,

Kemira Oyj, Shin-Etsu Chemical Company, Elementis Plc, Ashland Inc., Dow Consumer Solutions, Ecological Laboratories Inc., Wacker Chemie AG, Ecolab, TRANS-CHEMCO INC., COVENTYA India Pvt. Ltd.,

Elkay Chemicals Private Limited, HiMedia, K.K. Chempro India Pvt. Ltd., AB Specialty Silicones, Barth-Haas Group, Performance Chemicals LLC and Merck & Co.

