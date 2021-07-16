Increased Cases of Celiac Diseases Along with High Purchasing Power in Developed Economies is Rising the Demand for Gluten-Free Products

The global gluten-free products market size is estimated to account for nearly USD 5.6 billion in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, to reach nearly USD 8.3 billion by 2025. The gluten-free products market is driven by factors such as increased diagnosis of celiac diseases and rising adoption for special dietary lifestyles & free form food products. Also, increasing availability of gluten-free products in organized retails is expected to propel the growth of this market in the coming years. However, high cost of gluten-free products compare to conventional gluten-containing products is hampering the market growth.

Download PDF Brochure

Gluten intolerance or celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder, which damages the small intestine lining and prevents the absorption of nutrients from consumed food items. If this is left untreated, it can lead to developing other immunity disorders, osteoporosis, thyroid disease, and cancer. According to a study called “Global Prevalence of Celiac Disease: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis,” published in 2017, the global prevalence of celiac disease was found to be 1.4% of the global population.

The effect of celiac disease is more in developing countries than in the western world. The myth that celiac disease primarily affects Europeans and Americans has been eliminated since, according to the same study mentioned above, the prevalence of celiac disease was observed to be the highest in Asia (1.8%) and lowest in Africa (1.1%). In the earlier decades, before the 2000s, the prevalence of these celiac diseases was unknown to the majority of the population as it could have been easily misdiagnosed for some other digestion-related problem.

However, with the development of simple but reliable diagnostic methods, the situation has changed. This has made it possible to analyze the frequency of celiac disease in different cultures and regions, thereby giving a major boost to epidemiological research in this field. The consumption of gluten-free products and avoidance of gluten-containing products are currently the only way to treat celiac disease, thereby driving the demand for gluten-free products.

Apart from the increase in the diagnosis of celiac disease, gluten-free products are also gaining growth due to individuals suffering from other diseases such as non-celiac gluten sensitivity, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Further, through government awareness campaigns and initiatives about celiac diseases and the establishment of labels for gluten-free products, the need for gluten-free foods has been promoted among the public in almost all regions, including developing countries. These promotions have increased the need for the diagnosis of celiac disease among consumers and increased the demand for gluten-free products.

Request for Customization

The key players in this market include The Kraft Heinz Company (US), The Hain Celestial Group Inc (US), General Mills (US), Kellogg’s Company (US), ConAgra Brands Inc (US), Hero AG (Switzerland), Barilla G.E.R Fratelli S.P.A (Italy), Quinoa Corporation (US), Freedom Foods Group Limited (Australia), Koninklijke Wessanen N.V (Netherlands), Raisio PLC (Finland), Dr Schär AG/SPA (Italy), Enjoy Life Foods (US), Farmo S.P.A. (Italy), Big OZ (UK), Alara Wholefoods Ltd (UK), Norside Foods Ltd (UK), Warburtons (UK), Silly Yaks (Australia), Seitz Glutenfrei GMBH (Germany), Bobs Red Mill (US), Kelkin Ltd (Ireland), Amys Foods (US), Golden West Specialty Foods (US), and Prima Foods (UK).

The gluten-free products market also consists of SME’s and start-up players, which include Katz Gluten Free (US), Genius Foods (UK), Chosen Foods LLC (US), BFree (Ireland), Mickeys LLC (US), Rachel Pauls Food (US), Gee Free LLC (US), Fody Foods (Canada), Gluten-free Prairie (US), Gluten Free Cornwall (UK), Feel Good Foods (US), Canyon Bakehouse LLC (US), Barr Necessities (US), Avena Foods Limited (Canada), and Complete Start (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441