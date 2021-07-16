Food Additives Market Variables, Worldwide Trends, Regional Scope & Demand

The global Food Additives Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Food Additives Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period. Food additives facilitate the mass production of flavored, safe, visually appealing beverages and beverages and nutrition. Although additives make up only a small amount of the finished product (from parts per million to 1–2% by weight), they have a foremost outcome on the taste, color, texture, visual appearance, mouthfeel, and shelf life of prepared foods.

Key Players:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • DuPont
  • Hansen A/S
  • Ingredion Incorporated
  • Novozymes A/S
  • Kraft Foods Group, Inc.
  • Tate & Lyle PLC
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Ajinomoto Co., Inc.
  • Cargill
  • BASF
  • Mitsubishi International Food Ingredients, Inc.

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Food Additives industry include changing lifestyles of customers and growing consciousness regarding nutritional food. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including strict governing environment and problems arising owing to additives, such as allergies. The industry is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

Product Outlook:

  • Flavors & Enhancers
    • Natural flavors
    • Artificial Flavor & Enhancers
  • Sweeteners
    • HIS
    • HFCS
  • Enzymes
  • Emulsifiers
    • Mono, Di-Glycerides & Derivatives
    • Lecithin
    • Stearoyl Lactylates
    • Sorbitan Esters
  • Shelf- life stabilizers
  • Fat Replacers
    • Protein
    • Starch

Application Outlook:

  • Hotels
  • Confectionary
  • Homes
  • Bakery
  • Snacks
  • Dairy & Frozen Products
  • Beverages
  • Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

Regional Outlook:

North America accounted for the major share of the Food Additives Market Size in 20– and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include increasing demand for confectionery and meat products in North America owing to increased urbanization, and hectic lifestyle, rising hospitality and retail segment is in turn anticipated to propel development of the market over the forthcoming period.

