Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

San Jose, California , USA, July 16, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market is anticipated to witness a higher CAGR in the near future. Hyper converged infrastructure is an emerging market that is projected to reach more than $13.96 billion by 2024. Adoption of HCI technologies by small and medium enterprises business category is likely to build a potential market in the near future.

Hyper-converged infrastructure market is driven by rising demand from several applications in IT that boosts the IT operating costs along with competency in IT infrastructure. Increase in necessity for managing the network resources is likely to boost the market growth. However, low flexibility and policy restrictions are some of the major hindrances for market development. Storage and infrastructural limitations are likely to disengage the mainstream market activities.

Request a Sample Copy of Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hyper-converged-infrastructure-hci-market/request-sample

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

Virtualization

Cloud Computing

Data Center Consolidation

Data Protection

Others

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2013 – 2024)

IT & Telecom

Financial Services

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Government

Media & Entertainment

Others

The key players profiled in the hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) market are Dell Inc, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu Ltd, EMC Corporation, Maxta Inc, Scale Computing, Gridstore Inc and Pivot3 Inc

Hyper converged infrastructure (HCI) industry is geographically segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to hold a significant CAGR during the forecast period as the software industry is gaining a higher traction owing to rise in cloud deployments, virtual desktop infrastructure and server virtualization.

North America market is anticipated to show a higher growth during the forecast period owing to presence of software industry and key players. Network policies and infrastructural development gain a higher end hence the market growth is assured. Software development scenarios and product life-cycle cases are of great significance in U.S.

Access Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hyper-converged-infrastructure-hci-market

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Industry Outlook

Chapter 4. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure End-Use Outlook

Chapter 5. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Application Outlook

Chapter 6. Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Regional Outlook

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com