Medical Sensors Market Product Estimates, Revenue Driver and Restraint Analysis

The global Medical Sensors Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global medical sensors market is anticipated to cross USD 18.5 billion by 2024. Medical sensors market is highly driven by rise in prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for better healthcare services owing to rise in high quality diagnostic and monitoring devices. In addition, technological breakthroughs in medical science and rise in R&D for digital devices that enable data capturing and storage are likely to help in market progress.

Key Players:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Avago Technologies Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

GE Measurement & Control solutions, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

LORD Corporation (Stellar Technologies, Inc.)

Micro-Epsilon Messtechnik GmbH Co. & KG

NXP Semiconductors (Freescale Semiconductor, Inc.)

OmniVision Technologies, Inc.

Sensirion AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Growth Drivers:

By application, the medical sensors market is segmented as patient monitoring, diagnostics and therapeutics. Patient monitoring is fragmented into cardiac monitoring electrode, pulse oximeter, continuous blood glucose monitoring, and continuous blood pressure monitoring. Diagnostics is quadfurcated into HIV test strip sensors, pregnancy test strip sensors, blood glucose test strip sensors, capsule endoscopes, and immunoassay biosensors. Rise in pacemakers and use of digital sensors to monitor heart rate and blood pressure have gained a wide attention among digital users.

Sensor Outlook:

Image sensors

Mr position sensors

Temperature sensors

Humidity sensors

Force sensors

Biosensors

Accelerometers

End-use Outlook:

Hospitals

Physician offices

Nursing home

Home healthcare

Diagnostic Laboratories

Application Outlook:

Surgical

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Monitoring

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for medical sensors market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific’s market is likely to get significant attention owing to alarming rate of diseases, rise in geriatric population, and increase in healthcare and clinical needs for paediatric medical conditions.

North America is likely to gain significant market share due to the presence of advanced medical technology and devices. Sensors are used extensively in medical devices as the primary component. Manufacturers are now emphasizing on versatile functionality in medical sensors, which is expected to be a key driver for manufacturers.

