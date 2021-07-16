Associated British Foods (UK) and Lesaffre (France) are the Leading Players in the Specialty Yeast Market

Chicago, 2021-Jul-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The specialty yeast market is estimated to be valued at about USD 2.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach about USD 4.0 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for fermented food and beverage products is driving the growth of the specialty yeast market, globally. The use of specialty yeast in feed, bioethanol, biotechnology, cosmetics, and personal care products is trending, which increases the demand for specialty yeasts from these industries. Also, a ban on the use of antibiotics in the feed products in the European region is further expected to create lucrative opportunities for specialty yeast in the coming years.

The key players in this market include Associated British Foods (UK), Angel Yeast (China), Lallemand (Canada), Lesaffre (France), and Chr. Hansen (France) among others. Acquisitions, expansions, and agreements were some of the core strengths adopted by the leading players in the specialty yeast market to increase their presence. It also helped them diversify their businesses geographically, strengthen their distribution networks, and enhance their product portfolios. Other players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland (US), Leiber GmBH (Germany), Kerry Group (Ireland), Biorigin (Brazil), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Synergy Flavors (UK), Oriental Yeast (Japan), Beldem (Belgium), Levex (Turkey), and Kemin Industries (US).

By type, the yeast extract segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The yeast extract segment is projected to dominate the specialty yeast market during the forecast period. High availability and increasing application in the food & beverage industry has led to a surge in the demand for yeast extracts in the market. Europe dominates the market due to increasing demand for specialty yeast from bakery and alcohol industry.

The increasing R & D activities in the yeast industry to find plant-based alternatives for specialty yeast

Companies are investing in developing new alternatives to yeast extracts, which are more cost-effective as compared to specialty yeasts. For instance, in November 2013, Roquette Frères (France) launched SOLULYS, which is used in the fermentation industry, it is a cost-effective solution which can be used as a substitute for yeast extracts. These yeast replacers have similar properties and applications as specialty yeast at a comparatively cheaper cost. It is estimated that there can may be an increase in the demand for natural plant-based yeast replacers in the products over yeast and specialty yeast. Inclination of the population towards the vegan products is also estimated to fuel these products over specialty yeasts.

The increased demand for fermented products in countries such as China and India are expected to drive the market for specialty yeast in Asia Pacific.

The food & beverage industry in the Asia Pacific region is growing due to factors such as the growing demand for dairy products such as cheese and yogurt along with the growth in the market for plant-based alternatives and traditional fermented products. Some of the major trends witnessed in the Asia Pacific region include increasing awareness about health & wellness and the growing demand for products that are natural, pure, and fresh, due to which fermented flavors such as kimchi and kombucha are gaining popularity.

